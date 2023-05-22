Left Menu

Soccer-Italy's soccer prosecutor requests Juventus be docked 11 points - sources

Milan-listed shares in Juventus fell as much as 4.9% after the news of the potential punishment broke, and were down 4.5% by 0935 GMT. The soccer court's verdict is expected later on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2023 15:27 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 15:13 IST
Italy's soccer prosecutor has asked for Juventus to be docked 11 points in the current Serie A season in a new hearing around the club's transfer dealings case, two sources close to the matter said on Monday.

The prosecutor's request came after a 15 point penalty against the club decided in January was scrapped by Italy's top sports body, which ordered soccer authorities to hold a new hearing. Milan-listed shares in Juventus fell as much as 4.9% after the news of the potential punishment broke, and were down 4.5% by 0935 GMT.

The soccer court's verdict is expected later on Monday. With three games left to play this season, including one on Monday evening, Juventus are second in Serie A with 69 points, behind this season's champions Napoli.

The deduction would push Juventus, Italy's most successful soccer team, out of the qualifying spots for lucrative European competitions.

