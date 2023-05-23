"Everybody will remember him as legend," Cody Gakpo on Roberto Firmino's legacy at Liverpool

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo believes that everybody will remember Roberto Firmino as a legend after he made his final appearance on their turf on Saturday. Firmino scored the final-minute equalizer preserving Liverpool's hope of making their place in the UEFA Champions League spot ahead of their final league game of the season.

"I'm really happy for him that he can score this one - not the winner but a really important one and I think everybody will remember him as the legend he is on the pitch and the very good guy he is off the pitch," Gakpo said while speaking to Liverpoolfc.com. Liverpool will bid farewell to some of their top talents as well as the most loyal players which include Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at the end of the season. The players as well as the fans wanted to mark their final game in their home stadium with a victory.

Gakpo expressed his dissapointment about how things didn't pan out as they would have thought on an emotional day for the club. "I think, to be honest, [we are] a little bit disappointed. We really wanted to win this game for the points in the league obviously but also for the day it is. We say goodbye to some legends and you want to win the game for them as well, but it didn't happen. But still a really emotional day I think," Gakpo added.

Gakpo further went on to describe the atmosphere of their fortress the 'Anfield Stadium' and how the fans stick with them irrespective of their form and results. "To be honest, it's really amazing. The fans, I cannot describe them."

"They are with us even in the bad times and in the good times as well so I really appreciate all of them and let's make the next season a better one," Gakpo signed off. Liverpool will play their final game of the season against Southampton on Sunday. (ANI)

