Every Indian is proud of Neeraj Chopra's achievement: Congress

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday congratulated Olympian Neeraj Chopra for topping the mens javelin throw rankings, and said every Indian is proud of his achievement.He also said that Chopras hard work and never give up attitude has helped him achieved the feat. Your hard work and never give up attitude has earned this feat.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2023 14:50 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 14:49 IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday congratulated Olympian Neeraj Chopra for topping the men's javelin throw rankings, and said every Indian is proud of his achievement.

He also said that Chopra's hard work and never give up attitude has helped him achieved the feat. ''Many congratulations to Neeraj Chopra on attaining the World Number 1 Rank in Men’s Javelin throw category. Every Indian is proud of your extraordinary achievement ! Your hard work and never give up attitude has earned this feat. Best wishes for future endeavours,'' Kharge said on Twitter. Chopra became the world number one for the first time in his career in the latest men's javelin throw rankings issued by the World Athletics.

He topped the charts with 1455 points, 22 ahead of Grenada's reigning world champion Anderson Peters (1433).

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic was third with 1416 points.

The 25-year-old Chopra rose to world number two on August 30 last year but was stuck behind Peters since then.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

