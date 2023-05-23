Left Menu

England pacer Ollie Robinson cleared to join team ahead of Ashes series

Sussex and England seamer Ollie Robinson had a scan on Monday to determine the extent of some discomfort in his left ankle after playing for Sussex in the LV= Insurance County Championship Division Two match against Glamorgan at Hove last week.

Ollie Robinson (Image: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
England pacer Ollie Robinson has been cleared to join the England squad in the upcoming one-off Test against Ireland and the Ashes series after a scan reports no damage to the ankle reported by ESPNcricinfo. Sussex and England seamer Ollie Robinson had a scan on Monday to determine the extent of some discomfort in his left ankle after playing for Sussex in the County Championship Division Two match against Glamorgan at Hove last week.

Scan results have revealed no damage to the ankle and that Robinson will join up with the England Men's Test squad this weekend ahead of the Test match against Ireland starting on Thursday 1 June at Lord's. Robinson expressed discomfort in the ankle after day two of Sussex's County Championship match against Glamorgan at Hove last week. Robinson managed to take the field during the third day of Sussex's County Championship clash against Glamorgan, but the 29-year-old only managed to bowl eight overs and failed to take the field after lunch after being struck down with a sore ankle.

Sussex coach Paul Farbrace revealed after play that Robinson was battling a sore ankle and would be sent for scans on Monday. "He's got a sore ankle and he'll be scanned on Monday to see how bad he is," Farbrace said as per quoted by ICC.

It is a great relief for England's cricket as James Anderson was suffering a minor groin strain and there were queries over whether captain Ben Stokes can operate fully as an allrounder given his long-standing left knee issue - as well as more significant injuries to Jofra Archer and Olly Stone - there were concerns England would be understocked in the bowling reserves with an Ashes series on the horizon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

