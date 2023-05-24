Motor racing-Honda to become Aston Martin F1 team's engine partner from 2026
Honda will become Aston Martin's engine partner when Formula One enters a new power unit era in 2026, the Japanese manufacturer announced on Wednesday, replacing Mercedes.
Honda officially withdrew from the sport in 2021 but has continued to provide engines to reigning world champions Red Bull, who are joining forces with Ford from 2026, under a technical support deal that runs to 2025.
