French Open: Karolina Muchova upsets Maria Sakkari; Leylah Fernandez defeats Magda Linette

Muchova will face a former Roland Garros semifinalist Nadia Podoroska of Argentina in the second round.

ANI | Updated: 28-05-2023 22:50 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 22:49 IST
Karolina Muchova (Photo: WTA/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  France
  • France

Karolina Muchova knocked out a Top 10 player on Day one of the ongoing French Open 2023, as the Czech defeated No.8 seed Greece's Maria Sakkari 7-6(5), 7-5 on Court Suzanne Lenglen. Muchova, currently ranked No.43, defeated Sakkari at the French Open for the second straight year, by a nearly identical scoreline. Muchova also upset Sakkari in the second round last year in two tiebreak sets, and she now leads their overall head-to-head 3-1.

Muchova will face a former Roland Garros semifinalist Nadia Podoroska of Argentina in the second round. Elsewhere, Canada's Leylah Fernandez also knocked out No.21 Magda Linette of Poland 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 in two hours and 11 minutes. Fernandez is in the same section of the draw as Muchova, where they could possibly meet in the Round of 16.

From 3-1 down, Fernandez won five straight games to take a one-set lead. Linette, an Australian Open semifinalist this year, surged through the second set, winning with a backhand winner. In the third set, each player saved numerous break opportunities before Fernandez broke through with a forehand winner to take the lead 5-3. Fernandez double-faulted on her first match point, but she forced a long mistake on her second opportunity to seal the victory.

In the second round, Fernandez will face Danish qualifier Clara Tauson, a rematch of the 2019 Junior Australian Open final, which Tauson won. Tauson, who is coming off an injury-plagued 2022 season, defeated Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 6-0 on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

