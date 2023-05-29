HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day two

Highlights of the second day at the French Open on Monday (times GMT): 1332 FOGNINI UPSETS AUGER-ALIASSIME

Veteran Fabio Fognini of Italy rolled back the years to take down 10th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4 6-4 6-3 as the Canadian became the first top-10 player in the men's draw to exit the tournament. 1305 NORRIE, SHAPOVALOV SURVIVE FIVE-SETTERS

Britain's Cameron Norrie, the 14th seed, outlasted home favourite Benoit Paire in front of a raucous French crowd, coming back from 4-2 down in the deciding set to prevail 7-5 4-6 4-6 6-1 6-4 and reach the second round. Canadian 26th seed Denis Shapovalov overcame American Brandon Nakashima 6-4 7-5 4-6 3-6 6-3 in a roller-coaster match.

Sloane Stephens, the 2018 finalist, reached the second round with an emphatic 6-0 6-4 victory over Karolina Pliskova as the former world number one crashed out following an error-strewn performance. Earlier, Australian Open quarter-finalist Donna Vekic beat Ukrainian qualifier Daria Yastremska in 6-2 7-5 and 20th seed Madison Keys saw off Estonian Kaia Kanepi in three sets.

0910 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began under sunny skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 20 degrees Celsius.

