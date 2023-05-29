CSK opt to bowl against GT in IPL final
Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl first against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League final here on Monday. Both teams are unchanged. The title clash was pushed to the reserve day after relentless rains abandoned play on Sunday. Teams: Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/capt), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (capt), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami.
