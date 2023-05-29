Left Menu

Swedish government calls emergency meeting of soccer federation after crowd disorder

PTI | Stockholm | Updated: 29-05-2023 20:43 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 20:43 IST
Swedish government calls emergency meeting of soccer federation after crowd disorder

The Swedish government called an emergency meeting of the country's soccer federation on Monday after crowd disorder during a match between Stockholm rivals AIK and Djurgårdens that caused a one-hour delay.

Flares were thrown from the crowd on two occasions during Sunday's game at the Tele2 Arena and police officers with dogs ran onto the field to protect the players before being confronted by masked fans in the AIK section behind one of the goals, according to television footage.

Police opened an investigation and Gunnar Strommer, Sweden's minister of justice, has contacted the Swedish Football Association to request a meeting in an effort to prevent a repeat of the crowd trouble.

''What happened is extraordinarily serious and scandalous," Strommer told Swedish daily Aftonbladet.

Strommer told the newspaper that the government was open to taking action but was waiting to hear what steps the federation and game organizers were taking to prevent similar situations.

Djurgarden won 1-0 in a game that saw two AIK players sent off in the 90th minute, inflaming an already hostile situation.

There were reports in the Swedish media of a security guard suffering a minor injury.

"It's sad. I think it's unworthy of AIK that it should be like this," said the club's chief executive Manuel Lindberg, who has since resigned with the team in next-to-last place in the 16-team league after 10 games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

 Global
2
India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advisor

India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advis...

 Global
3
Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab novelist

Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab no...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Despite ‘slightly’ improved food security in Yemen, hunger stalks millions

Despite ‘slightly’ improved food security in Yemen, hunger stalks millions

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023