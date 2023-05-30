Left Menu

Soccer-Sheffield Wednesday promoted to Championship with 123rd-minute Windass winner

Sheffield Wednesday added a fairytale ending to their extraordinary League One playoff campaign as Josh Windass scored the winner in stoppage time of extra time to earn them promotion with a 1-0 victory over 10-man Barnsley in the final on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2023 00:12 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 00:10 IST
Soccer-Sheffield Wednesday promoted to Championship with 123rd-minute Windass winner

Sheffield Wednesday added a fairytale ending to their extraordinary League One playoff campaign as Josh Windass scored the winner in stoppage time of extra time to earn them promotion with a 1-0 victory over 10-man Barnsley in the final on Monday. Wednesday can now look forward to Championship football next season which had seemed wildly out of reach when they trailed Peterborough 4-0 after the first leg of their semi-final before producing the greatest comeback in English Football League playoff history.

In front of 44,000 Wednesday fans crammed into Wembley, Windass emulated his father Dean, whose winning goal for Hull City in the 2008 Championship playoff final helped them win promotion to the Premier League. In an action-packed period of extra time, Wednesday's Michael Smith and Barry Bannan had efforts saved before Windass sent a diving header past goalkeeper Harry Isted in the 123rd minute to spark rapturous celebrations.

"There's no words, there's no words. Wow," Dean Windass told BBC Radio Sheffield. "I knew he'd score, this morning when I woke up at 5.30 I was nervous and even with his head as well - I can't believe he's headed it. "I'm so proud for him. When I scored here I thought my life would change. I've got two boys but this boy - it's unbelievable."

Wednesday, who narrowly missed automatic promotion to the Championship from the third tier in the regular season, fell to a thumping defeat in the first leg of their playoff semi-final against Peterborough to leave their promotion hopes in tatters. But they stunned Peterborough 5-1 at Hillsborough in the return leg before prevailing on penalties.

"I've played for a couple of big clubs but look at this, it's unbelievable," Josh Windass told Sky Sports. "We've been good on the pitch this year. The club's got a lot of work to do to catch up with the other clubs off the pitch, but hopefully we can do that and start being the giant club that we are."

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

 Global
2
India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advisor

India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advis...

 Global
3
Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab novelist

Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab no...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Despite ‘slightly’ improved food security in Yemen, hunger stalks millions

Despite ‘slightly’ improved food security in Yemen, hunger stalks millions

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023