IPL 2023: It is a fairytale finish, says Ambati Rayadu after CSK's 5th title win

Following his side's five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) final, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ambati Rayadu said that it is a fairytale finish to their career. A fifty partnership by Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad and cameos from Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeat Gujarat Titans (GT) in a final ball thriller by five wickets at Ahmedabad on Monday to clinch their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title. This was Rayadu's final IPL match of his career.

"It is a fairytale finish. I couldn't have asked for more. I am fortunate to have played in really great sides. I can smile for the rest of my life. All the hard work I have done in the last 30 years, I am happy I got to finish on this note. I would really like to thank my family, my father. Without them this would not have been possible," said Rayadu after the win. In 204 matches of his IPL career, Rayadu has scored 4,348 runs at an average of 28.23 and a strike rate of 127.24. He has scored one century and 22 half-centuries in his IPL career, with best score of 100*. He is the 12th-highest run scorer of all time in IPL history.

He represented Mumbai Indians from 2010-2017 in 114 matches. He scored 2,416 runs at an average of 27.15 at a strike rate of 126.16 for the franchise, with 14 half-centuries. His best score was 81*. In 90 matches for CSK, a franchise he joined in 2018, he has scored 1,932 runs at an average of 30.18. He has scored a century and eight fifties for CSK, with the best score of 100*.

His 2018 season with CSK is his most successful one. He scored 602 runs in 16 matches at an average of 43.00. He scored a century and three fifties that season, with best score of 100*. In the ongoing season, he scored 158 runs at an average of 15.80 in 16 matches. His highest score is 27*

He lifted the IPL trophy with MI (2013, 2015 and 2017) and CSK (2018 and 2021, 2023) a total of six times. He is one of the most successful players in the league's history due to his immense success as a batter and his trophy count. Coming to the match, a 67-run stand between Shubman Gill (39 in 20 balls) and Wriddhiman Saha provided GT with a solid start. Then came a 64-run stand between Saha and Sai Sudarshan. Saha was dismissed for 54 off 39 balls, which had five fours and a six.

Sudarshan smashed 96 in just 47 balls, with eight fours and six sixes. He stitched an 81-run stand for the third wicket with skipper Hardik Pandya, who scored 21 off 12 balls. Matheesha Pathirana took 2/44 in four overs. Deepak Chahar and Ravindra Jadeja took a wicket each.

The match was delayed due to rain. After the resumption, CSK was set a revised target of 171 runs in 15 overs. Openers Devon Conway (47 in 25 balls) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (26 in 16 balls), provided a platform with a 74-run stand for the first wicket. Despite Ajinkya Rahane's quickfire 27 in 13 balls and Ambati Rayadu's 19 in eight balls, Mohit Sharma scripted a comeback for GT with his tight bowling. He also got Dhoni out for a golden duck. CSK needed 13 runs in the final over. But Mohit could not defend it as Jadeja denied GT a win with a match-winning four on the final ball.

Mohit was the pick of the bowlers for GT, taking 3/36 in his four overs. Noor Ahmed (2/17) was also impressive with the ball. Brief Scores: GT: 214/4 (Sai Sudharsan 96, Wriddhiman Saha 54, Matheesha Pathirana 2/44) lost to CSK: 171/5 in 15 overs (Devon Conway 47, Shivam Dube 32, Mohit Sharma 3/36). (ANI)

