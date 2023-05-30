"This is the greatest win in my career," Devon Conway after CSK's victory against GT in IPL 2023 final

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Devon Conway labelled the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final victory against Gujarat Titans (GT) as the 'greatest' win of his entire career. The left-handed batter played a pivotal role in the second innings to keep CSK in the race to claim their fifth IPL title.

While Ruturaj Gaikwad was struggling to find boundaries and time his shots, Conway's aggressive approach took CSK's score to 52/0 in the four-over powerplay under revised conditions. "It was a long time to wait, very nervous but Rutu (Gaikwad) and I plotted how we'll go about it. Personally, is the greatest win in my career. IPL final, doesn't get bigger than that. Lot of credit to Mike Hussey, fellow left-handed player. Nice to be in his shoes," Conway said after the match.

Coming to the match, a 67-run stand between Shubman Gill (39 in 20 balls) and Wriddhiman Saha provided GT with a solid start. Then came a 64-run stand between Saha and Sai Sudarshan. Saha was dismissed for 54 off 39 balls, which had five fours and a six. Sudarshan smashed 96 in just 47 balls, with eight fours and six sixes. He stitched an 81-run stand for the third wicket with skipper Hardik Pandya, who scored 21 off 12 balls.

Matheesha Pathirana took 2/44 in four overs. Deepak Chahar and Ravindra Jadeja took a wicket each. The match was delayed due to rain. After the resumption, CSK was set a revised target of 171 runs in 15 overs. Openers Devon Conway (47 in 25 balls) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (26 in 16 balls), provided a platform with a 74-run stand for the first wicket. Despite Ajinkya Rahane's quickfire 27 in 13 balls and Ambati Rayadu's 19 in eight balls, Mohit Sharma scripted a comeback for GT with his tight bowling. He also got Dhoni out for a golden duck.

CSK needed 13 runs in the final over. But Mohit could not defend it as Jadeja denied GT a win with a match-winning four on the final ball. Mohit was the pick of the bowlers for GT, taking 3/36 in his four overs. Noor Ahmed (2/17) also impressed with the ball.

Brief Scores: GT: 214/4 (Sai Sudharsan 96, Wriddhiman Saha 54, Matheesha Pathirana 2/44) lost to CSK: 171/5 in 15 overs (Devon Conway 47, Shivam Dube 32, Mohit Sharma 3/36). (ANI)

