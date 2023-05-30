Sports News Roundup: Badminton-BWF extends ban on 'spin serve' until after Paris Olympics; MLB roundup: Cubs cool Rays with Marcus Stroman's one-hitter and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Badminton-BWF extends ban on 'spin serve' until after Paris Olympics

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has extended the ban on the new "spin serve" until after next year's Paris Olympics and Paralympics, it said on Monday. The BWF this month temporarily banned the serve, which involves a player spinning the shuttle before launching it, after it proved to be tough to return or completely unplayable.

MLB roundup: Cubs cool Rays with Marcus Stroman's one-hitter

Marcus Stroman tossed a one-hitter for his fourth career complete game to dominate the Tampa Bay Rays, and the host Chicago Cubs snapped a four-game losing streak with a 1-0 victory Monday afternoon. Wander Franco ended Stroman's no-hit bid in the seventh with a flared single to left field. Brandon Lowe followed with the Rays' only walk of the game, but Stroman got Randy Arozarena to fly out and Josh Lowe to ground into an inning-ending double play. Stroman (5-4) threw 105 pitches and struck out eight.

Tennis-Djokovic cruises at French Open, risks controversy with Kosovo message

Novak Djokovic launched his quest for a record 23rd men's Grand Slam singles title with a 6-3 6-2 7-6(1) victory over Aleksandar Kovacevic in the French Open first round before risking controversy by writing a political message on a camera. World number one Carlos Alcaraz also came through with flying colours as the Spaniard crushed Italian qualifier Flavio Cobolli 6-0 6-2 7-5 in his first Grand Slam match since winning the U.S. Open title last year.

Tennis-Racist abuse of players is getting worse, says Stephens

Racist behaviour directed at athletes is getting worse and even software designed to protect them from it has little impact, world number 30 Sloane Stephens said on Monday. The American, speaking after her straight-sets victory over Karolina Pliskova in the French Open first round, said she had had to endure it her whole tennis career.

Tennis-Stephens puts down marker on 'favourite court in the world'

Sloane Stephens relished every moment she spent on her favourite court in the world as the she cruised to a 6-0 6-4 first-round victory over former world number one Karolina Pliskova on Monday to put down an early marker at the French Open. The 30-year-old, runner-up in Paris five years ago, gave erratic Pliskova no chance on the main Philippe-Chatrier court, speeding through the first set in 49 minutes before the Czech recovered in the second.

Tennis-'Kosovo is the heart of Serbia', Djokovic writes at French Open

Serbian world number three Novak Djokovic risked stirring up a political controversy at the French Open on Monday after writing a message about Kosovo following his first-round victory. "Kosovo is the heart of Serbia. Stop the violence," 22-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic wrote on a camera lens in Serbian.

Soccer-Sheffield Wednesday promoted to Championship with 123rd-minute Windass winner

Sheffield Wednesday added a fairytale ending to their extraordinary League One playoff campaign as Josh Windass scored the winner in stoppage time of extra time to earn them promotion with a 1-0 victory over 10-man Barnsley in the final on Monday.

Wednesday can now look forward to Championship football next season which had seemed wildly out of reach when they trailed Peterborough 4-0 after the first leg of their semi-final before producing the greatest comeback in English Football League playoff history.

Tennis-Too much 'rubbish' being talked about Ukraine on tour, says Svitolina

Discussions about the war in Ukraine on the tennis circuit avoid the important issues and are just empty words that do not support people who are suffering, Ukrainian Elina Svitolina said on Monday. The 28-year-old former world number three stopped playing shortly after Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year.

NBA-Miami win Game 7 to thwart Celtics' comeback bid

The Miami Heat avoided becoming the first team to squander a 3-0 NBA playoff series lead after beating the Boston Celtics 103-84 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Monday. After a dramatic defeat in the final seconds at home in Game 6 on Saturday, Miami got the win they needed at Boston's TD Garden to reach the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets, with that series set to begin on Thursday.

Tennis-Alcaraz blasts past qualifier Cobolli in French Open first round

World number one Carlos Alcaraz issued an early warning to his rivals as the Spaniard began his quest for a second Grand Slam title by easing past Italian qualifier Flavio Cobolli 6-0 6-2 7-5 in the French Open first round on Monday. The 20-year-old has already cemented his status as a top contender on the biggest stages and is one of the favourites to take on the mantle of his compatriot and 14-times Roland Garros champion Rafa Nadal, who is absent this year with a hip issue.

