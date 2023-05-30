Left Menu

Steve Stricker wins Senior PGA; debutant Arjun Atwal finishes 49th

Stricker won the first major of the year, the Regions Tradition when he beat the field by five shots. He now has three wins this season and leads the Charles Schwab Cup race by a wide margin

ANI | Updated: 30-05-2023 19:02 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 19:02 IST
Steve Stricker wins Senior PGA; debutant Arjun Atwal finishes 49th
Golfer Steve Stricker (Image: PGA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Steve Stricker edged Padraig Harrington in a playoff to win his second straight win at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Fields Ranch East in Frisco, Texas. It was his sixth Major overall. India's Arjun Atwal had a disappointing finish with a 75 that saw him slip to T-49 at the finish. Atwal making his Senior Major debut had one birdie against two bogeys and a double bogey. Atwal, playing only his second event on the Champions Tour, had rounds of 73-72-72-75 for 4-over 292.

Jeev Milkha Singh had missed the cut earlier. Stricker has his daughter, Izzi, on the bag as he started the final round one shot behind Harrington, who had fallen back and needed a birdie on the 18th to force a playoff.

Stricker had a one-shot lead over the long-hitting Harrington when they came to the par-5 18th. Harrington hammered a 335-yard drive to leave himself about 200 yards. Stricker laid back with a 3-wood off the tee to force himself to lay up into wedge position. Harrington's second shot landed short of a left greenside bunker, bounced back and to the right, and went along the bunker before settling 25 feet from the hole. Harrington two-putted, and Stricker could manage only par, forcing a playoff.

They returned to 18, but Harrington lost his drive right inside a hazard this time. He tried to hack it out but topped it into the water. Dropping well back in the fairway, he ripped a 5-wood from 272 yards to about 13 feet but missed the par putt, giving Stricker the win. Stricker won the first major of the year, the Regions Tradition when he beat the field by five shots. Stricker now has three wins this season and leads the Charles Schwab Cup race by a wide margin.

Stricker now joins a group of only five other players to win at least six senior majors. Bernhard Langer has the most, with 11. Stewart Cink, playing in the final group with Stricker and Harrington, finished in third place in his PGA TOUR Champions debut. Cink had the only eagle of the day on 18 to finish at 16 under, two shots out of the playoff.

Y E Yang of Korea shot 70 in the final round after 69s on the first three days and he was the sole fourth. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plastic recycling in focus as treaty talks get underway in Paris

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plast...

 Global
2
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India
3
Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland
4
Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023