New players will gather experience from tournaments like Khelo India University Games: Former India junior hockey team captain Aditya Singh

Aditya Singh, a resident of Gorakhpur, has been the captain of India's junior hockey team and is currently representing Kashi Vidyapeeth, Banaras. Aditya believes that Khelo India University Games is a great platform for young players as it gives them great exposure.

Former India junior hockey team captain Aditya Singh (Image: MYAS/SAI media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aditya Singh, a resident of Gorakhpur, has been the captain of India's junior hockey team and is currently representing Kashi Vidyapeeth, Banaras. Aditya believes that Khelo India University Games is a great platform for young players as it gives them great exposure. Aditya, who plays from midfield, is part of the ongoing Indian junior hockey camp at the SAI Center in Bangalore. Aditya, who is participating in the Khelo India University Games for the first time, said, "It feels great. I played for the first time. The facility is also good. Good teams have come and the competition is also good. Very good platform for new boys. New boys are motivated to take up the game and stick with it. They also get the experience of playing with other experienced players. There is a difference of 19-20 in players and playing at such events gives players a chance to understand and explore their sporting skills better."

Aditya was made the captain of the Indian junior hockey team for the 2019 International Hockey Tournament held in Nairobi. Aditya belongs to a simple farmer family. According to Aditya, "I am from a normal farmer family. Father Chintamani Singh is a farmer while mother Meena Devi is a homemaker. My father left no stone unturned to fulfill the dreams of his children. In Gorakhpur, I trained under coach Shadab Khan at Lakshya Sports Academy. In 2014, I got selected in Guru Govind Singh Sports College, Lucknow. After two years in 2016, I got selected for National Hockey Academy-New Delhi. Here my game improved further and then I started playing in national/international matches." Aditya has earlier played for Raghurai Inter College (Gorakhpur) in the first edition of the Khelo India Youth Games held in Delhi. Aditya chose hockey following the path of Bhai Bhaskar Singh. Aditya said, "I have played nationals for sub-junior, junior and senior teams for UP. Currently in National Junior Camp, Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth is a good university. It has a good team. Seniors used to say that if you want to play good hockey then go to Kashi Vidyapeeth. That's why this time I am playing for this university." (ANI)

