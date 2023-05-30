Left Menu

Sevilla, Roma's Mourinho put perfect European records on line in Europa League final

It was seen as throwing shade on his predecessor Rafa Bentez who weeks earlier as Chelsea interim coach won the 2013 Europa title.Mourinho and Bentez are among four coaches who led two different teams to win the 52-year-old competition.The Roma coach can make more history by becoming the first coach to win the Europa League with three different clubs, joining his Porto and Manchester United 2017 teams.

PTI | Budapest | Updated: 30-05-2023 22:01 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 22:01 IST
Sevilla, Roma's Mourinho put perfect European records on line in Europa League final
  • Country:
  • Hungary

A remarkable perfect record in European soccer must fall Wednesday when Sevilla faces José Mourinho's Roma in the Europa League final.

Sevilla has played six and won six finals of the Europa League, or the UEFA Cup as it was called when winning the first of those titles in 2006.

Mourinho has a 5-0 career mark in finals of the three major European club competitions, dating back to the UEFA Cup triumph in 2003 with Porto.

Mourinho actually has more European title wins than Sevilla coach José Luis Mendilibar has total games managed in those same competitions. The 62-year-old Mendilibar's career is peaking since joining then-struggling Sevilla just two months ago.

Only one record can survive their meeting at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest where the Europa League trophy is just the start of the rewards for the winning club.

Neither Roma nor Sevilla can finish in the top four of their domestic leagues that would have ensured qualifying for the Champions League.

Their only path to the Champions League next season – and the potential tens of millions of euros (dollars) in extra prize money from UEFA – is taking the group-stage place protected for the Europa League winner.

The high value of this Europa League to both clubs is in stark contrast to a Mourinho comment from 10 years ago that became infamous.

"If I win the Europa League it will be a big disappointment for me because I don't want to play in it," he said on being re-hired by Chelsea. It was seen as throwing shade on his predecessor Rafa Benítez who weeks earlier as Chelsea interim coach won the 2013 Europa title.

Mourinho and Benítez are among four coaches who led two different teams to win the 52-year-old competition.

The Roma coach can make more history by becoming the first coach to win the Europa League with three different clubs, joining his Porto and Manchester United (2017) teams. And this just one year after the latest team in his storied career won the inaugural Europa Conference League to make Mourinho the first coach with titles in each of the three club competitions.

Mendilibar has a more modest background yet has arguably outcoached Mourinho in his brief spell at Sevilla.

Replacing former Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli in March, Mendilibar became Sevilla's third coach this season with the team just two points clear of the La Liga relegation zone.

Mendilibar's Sevilla has lost only two of 11 league games, is one point off seventh place going into the final round this weekend, and is unbeaten in the Europa League while eliminating Man United — despite trailing 2-0 after 83 minutes at Old Trafford in the first leg — and Juventus.

"People did not expect we would do something like this and we have achieved it," Mendilibar said.

Roma came to Budapest having gone seven Serie A league games without a win, and advancing to the final with a 0-0 draw in the second leg at Bayer Leverkusen, managing just one goal attempt compared to 23 for the Germans.

Still, Mourinho fans can point to that being a classic performance by one of his teams — doing exactly what was needed to win.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plastic recycling in focus as treaty talks get underway in Paris

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plast...

 Global
2
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India
3
Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland
4
Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023