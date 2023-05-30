Sports News Roundup: McLaren recruit Red Bull's engineering head Marshall; Miami win Game 7 to thwart Celtics' comeback bid and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Wrestling-Indian athletes postpone medal-immersion protest against chief

India's top wrestlers were talked out of their plans to toss their medals into the river Ganges on Tuesday as part of their ongoing demand to arrest their federation chief over sexual harassment allegations. The athletes had been camping in New Delhi since April 23 demanding action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has denied allegations of sexually harassing female athletes.

Tennis-Rybakina overcomes slow French Open start to down Fruhvirtova

Elena Rybakina shook off a sluggish start and continued her fine run on clay as the world number four moved into the second round of the French Open with a 6-4 6-2 victory over Czech qualifier Brenda Fruhvirtova on Tuesday. The Wimbledon champion announced herself as a player for all surfaces by capturing the Italian Open title earlier this month, but dropped serve in the seventh game against Fruhvirtova before breaking right back and easing through the opening set.

Tennis-Roland Garros goes Wild as Medvedev blown away in French Open first round

A wound-up Daniil Medvedev suffered a shock first-round exit at the French Open when he lost 7-6(5) 6-7(6) 2-6 6-3 6-4 to Brazilian qualifier Thiago Seyboth Wild amid gusty winds on Tuesday. Although Seyboth Wild won two Challenger (second-tier) titles on clay this season, world number two Medvedev was coming into the Grand Slam tournament on the back of a title in Rome, having shown tremendous progress on the slowest surface.

Motor racing-McLaren recruit Red Bull's engineering head Marshall

Red Bull's chief engineering officer Rob Marshall will leave at the end of the year to join Formula One rivals McLaren, both teams announced on Tuesday. McLaren said Marshall will take the role of technical director, engineering and design when he starts at Woking on Jan 1, 2024.

Tennis-Gauff shrugs off slow start to reach second round in Paris

American sixth seed Coco Gauff recovered from an error-strewn start to begin her French Open quest with a 3-6 6-1 6-2 victory over Spain's Rebeka Masarova on Tuesday. Gauff, runner-up a year ago, looked uncomfortable early on with her troublesome forehand frequently letting her down.

Tennis-'Old' Jabeur proud to inspire youngsters like Andreeva

Ons Jabeur takes great pride in inspiring the next generation of women's players, even if the world number seven sometimes feels a little "old" when she is looked up to by a 16-year-old like Mirra Andreeva. Nicknamed the "Minister of Happiness", double Grand Slam runner-up Jabeur is well loved by her peers for her graciousness and charm on and off court while her power and craftiness in matches have won her fans around the world.

Tennis-'Kosovo is the heart of Serbia', Djokovic writes at French Open

Serbian world No. 3 Novak Djokovic risked stirring up a political controversy at the French Open on Monday, after writing a message about Kosovo on a camera lens following his first-round victory. "Kosovo is the heart of Serbia. Stop the violence," 22-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic wrote in Serbian.

NBA-Miami win Game 7 to thwart Celtics' comeback bid

The Miami Heat avoided becoming the first team to squander a 3-0 NBA playoff series lead after beating the Boston Celtics 103-84 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Monday. After a dramatic defeat in the final seconds at home in Game 6 on Saturday, Miami got the win they needed at Boston's TD Garden to reach the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets, with that series set to begin on Thursday.

Tennis-Cool teenager Andreeva not fazed by big stage, only when sister plays

Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva has been as cool as ice, cruising through three qualifying rounds and her first round match against Alison Riske-Amritraj at the French Open on Tuesday without dropping a set. While the 16-year-old has taken to the tour like a fish to water this year, her nerves are only frayed when her older sister Erika, 18, is in action. The older Andreeva, a lucky loser, starts her own main draw campaign later on Tuesday.

Tennis-Fourth seed Ruud powers past qualifier Ymer into second round

Fourth seed Casper Ruud coasted into the French Open second round with a 6-4 6-3 6-2 victory over Swedish qualifier Elias Ymer on Tuesday to kick off his bid for a second straight final in Paris. Ymer was no match for the baseline power of the Norwegian world number four, who lost in the 2022 final to Rafael Nadal, an absentee this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)