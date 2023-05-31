Soccer-Lyon's Aouar gets first Algeria call-up after switch from France

Left Menu

Olympique Lyon's Houssem Aouar has been called up to the Algeria squad for the first time ahead of games against Uganda and Tunisia, the national football association said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2023 07:38 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 07:38 IST
Olympique Lyon's Houssem Aouar has been called up to the Algeria squad for the first time ahead of games against Uganda and Tunisia, the national football association said on Tuesday. The 24-year-old midfielder played one game for France - a friendly against Ukraine in 2020 - before switching allegiance to Algeria, where his parents were born, in March.

Algeria play Uganda in an Africa Cup on Nations qualifier on June 18 and host Tunisia in a friendly two days later. Algeria, Cup of Nations champions in 1990 and 2019, have already secured qualification for the Finals of the next edition in Ivory Coast next January.

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

