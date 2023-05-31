Left Menu

Brendon McCullum lays out England's plan of attack for upcoming Test series

England Test cricket head coach Brendon McCullum has asserted that his team will continue to play in the same intense fashion that they have done in the past.

ANI | Updated: 31-05-2023 15:40 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 15:40 IST
Brendon McCullum lays out England's plan of attack for upcoming Test series
Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum (Photo/ECB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

England Test cricket head coach Brendon McCullum has asserted that his team will continue to play in the same intense fashion that they have done in the past. England will face Ireland in a four-day Test match at Lord's from June 1, before the Ashes 2023 series begins at Edgbaston on June 16.

England under McCullum and with Ben Stokes taking up the role of skipper, have won 10 of their past 12 Tests. Thier constant urge to attack, keeping their opponents under pressure and executing the 'Bazball' style of play has been the key reasons for the success that they currently enjoy. McCullum stressed the fact that his players must continue to go with what has worked so far for them in the Ireland Test and Ashes series that will follow.

"The more that's at stake, the more it's important to keep it simple and relaxed, to do what gives you your greatest chance," McCullum said as quoted by ICC (International Cricket Council). "At the first sign of trouble, you can't run away from it. Or at the first sign of all the eyeballs in the world watching you, you can't run away from what's been most successful for you."

"That's when you should be at your clearest, keep things as simple as possible and that will be the message right throughout," McCullum added. As England's batters have gone at a run rate of higher than five an over recently, they have also received a from the bowling group regularly taking 20 wickets to finish the job.

England is looking to strengthen their squad as new faces arrive in their talented roster. Josh Tongue is set to make his Test debut after being named in England's XI for the four-day Test against Ireland.

He has found his way to the squad as Ollie Robinson (ankle) and James Anderson (groin) remain sidelined to recover in time for the Ashes. The Three Lions are also destined to miss Jofra Archer for the summer and the fitness of Mark Wood still remains in doubt.

even with the absence of their star players, McCullum still believes the depth in the England setup means his confidence in the side will not dwindle. "When I first took over this job, people said there wasn't much depth in English cricket and I disagree with that completely. I think there is an immense amount of depth and we've got plenty of good options throughout the squad," McCullum signed off. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023