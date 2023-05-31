Left Menu

Josh Tongue to make England Test debut against Ireland at Lord's Test

Right-arm fast-medium pace bowler Josh Tongue will debut for England in their first Test of the summer against Ireland starting on Thursday

ANI | Updated: 31-05-2023 19:51 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 19:48 IST
Josh Tongue to make England Test debut against Ireland at Lord's Test
Josh Tongue (Twitter/England Cricket). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Right-arm fast-medium pace bowler Josh Tongue will debut for England in their first Test of the summer against Ireland starting on Thursday. Tongue was originally drafted into the team last Wednesday as cover for James Anderson and Ollie Robinson who were nursing groin and ankle injuries respectively.

The 25-year-old has picked up 11 wickets in four County Championship matches this season. Anderson and Robinson were ruled off this week's match by the head coach of the England test cricket team, Brendon Barrie McCullum. Tongue will become Worcestershire's first Test debutant since Moeen Ali in 2014.

Due to a right shoulder problem that required two operations, he missed 15 months of cricket between 2021 and 2022. Following his confirmation of inclusion at Lord's, Tongue expressed his excitement. "It's an amazing feeling. Speechless really, even from when I got the first call-up to be in the squad. Now being in the actual team, it's just a dream come true really," Tongue was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"Baz (coach Brendon McCullum) came up to me just before training finished and gave me the good news. I bowled at some of the lads on Monday, I felt like I bowled nicely and obviously, I must have bowled fairly well to get selected," Tongue further added. England playing XI: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Stuart Broad, Matthew Potts, Josh Tongue, Jack Leach

Ireland squad: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Matthew Foster, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Tom Mayes, Andrew McBrine, James McCollum, PJ Moor, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023