KIUG 2022 Day 9: 10-gold help Panjab University soar to the top of medal tally

A 10-gold day helped Panjab University, Chandigarh (PUC), soar to the top of the 3rd Khelo Indian University Games (KIUG) 2022 Uttar Pradesh (UP) medal tally, leaving behind rivals Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, who are now second, with initial leaders and defending champions Jain University, Karnataka, now finding themselves in third position. PUC picked up five golds in Rowing, two each in Athletics and Shooting and one in Judo, to end the day with a tally of 21 gold, 12 silver and 16 bronze medals.

Competition day nine of the games also saw three new games records being created, all at the Athletics competition at the Guru Gobind Singh Sports College (GGSSC) grounds in Lucknow. The Men's Pole Vault, Women's Javelin and Heptathlon KIUG records were re-written. Sidharth AK of Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam (MGU, Kottayam) cleared 4.90m to create a new record in Men's Pole Vault while Harita of Chaudhary Bansi Lal University (CBLU) sank the old Women's Javelin record with a throw of 50.14m enroute to gold. Harita's mate Pooja then made a new games mark in Heptathlon accumulating 4,991 points over her seven events. A total of 15 golds were decided on the final day of the Athletics competition and MGU, Kottayam were the most successful with three golds.

In Rowing the table toppers bagged five of the 15 golds on offer on the final day at the Ramgarh Taal in Gorakhpur. Punjabi University picked up three while Calicut University won two gold medals. Overall, PUC won 11 gold, four silver and six bronze medals in Rowing for a total of 21 medals, a big reason for their top position in the standings. Their winners on the day included Ravinder and Dinesh Kumar in the Lightweight Men's Doubles Sculls, Sonu Verma, Ajeeth, Sudarshan Lamba and Gurpreet Singh in the Light Weight Men's Fours, Khushpreet Kaur and Diljot Kaur in the Light Weight Women's Doubles Sculls, Khushpreet, Diljot, Gurbani and Poonam in the Women's Fours Sculls and finally Sukhdeep, Rajat, Sahil and Aditya in the Men's Fours 500 meter races.

Over at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting range, Olympian Manu Bhaker and India international Sarabjot Singh won the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team gold medal with a facile 16-2 victory over Varun Dubey and Vibhuti Bhatia of Delhi University. These were the first of two golds won at the range by PUC with Prabh Pratap Singh Chahal and Parinaaz Dhaliwal winning the Mixed Team Skeet competition. It was Parinaaz's second gold at the KIUG 2022 UP, after she had won the women's individual Skeet gold earlier. Across three venues of Lucknow, finalists in the Recurve Archery and Football disciplines were also identified on the day. At the BBD University Cricket Ground, Guru Jambeshwar University (GJU) and Punjabi University reached two finals each in Recurve Archery. Pawan of the latter will take on Ankit Rana of Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU) in the Men's Recurve final while Bhargaviben Bhagora of Hemchandracharya North Gujarat University (HNGU) will clash with Anshika Kumari of Kolhan University, Jharkhand, for the Women's individual Recurve title on Friday, June 2, 2023.

On the same day, Adamas University of Kolkata will take on Punjabi University in the Men's Football final at the GGSSC, Lucknow. Also, at the Ekana Sportz City, GJU will take on CBLU in the women's football final. While Punjabi University were 2-1 winners over MGU, Kottayam in their semi-final today, Adamas had to come through penalties over GNDU, Amritsar. GJU, Hisar were 3-2 winners over GNDU in the first women's semis while CBLU defeated Annamalai University, Chidambaram, by a solitary goal. Competition day 10 will see the commencement of the Yogasana competitions at the IIT-BHU Indoor Hall in Varanasi. The three-day competition will culminate with the Closing Ceremony of the Games in the same city.

Results of the Day *Archery (B.B.D. University, Lucknow)

-Recurve Men Team Punjabi University, Patiala df Guru Kashi University - 5 - 3 (semi-final)

Lovely Professional University, Punjab df Savitribai Phule Pune University - 6 - 0 (semi-final) -Recurve Women Team

GJU, Hisar df Kurukshetra University - 5 - 3 (semi-final) The University of Delhi df Kolhan University, Jharkhand - 6 - 2 (semi-final)

-Recurve Men Pawan, Punjabi University, Patiala df Sachin Gupta, Guru Kashi University - 6 - 4 (semi-final)

Ankit Rana, CCSU, Meerut df Robin, Punjabi University, Patiala - 6 - 2 (semi-final) -Recurve Women

Bhargaviben Bhagora, HNGU df Bhavna, GJU, Hisar - 6 - 4 (semi-final) Anshika Kumari Singh, Kolhan University, Jharkhand df Avani, Guru Jambeshwar University, Hisar - 6 - 0 (semi-final)

-Recurve Mixed Team Kurukshetra University df Panjab University, Chandigarh - 6 - 0 (semi-final)

Guru Jambeshwar University, Hisar df Amravati University - 6 - 2 (semi-final) *Athletics (Guru Gobind Singh Sports College, Lucknow)

-20km Walk Women- Pooja Kumawat 1.44.01.63hrs gold (Mohanlal Sukhadia U), Payal 1.45.23.38hrs silver (Punjabi U), Nikita Lamba 1.45.53.92 bronze (Maharaja Ganga Singh U) -Pole Vault Men- Sidharth AK 4.90m gold (MGU, Kottayam) (GR), Kuldeep Kumar 4.80m silver (Veer Bahadur Singh U) (GR)

-Triple Jump Women- Meera Shibu 12.23m gold (Calicut U), Anjali C 11.89m (Mangalore U), Anu Mathew 11.68m (MGU, Kottayam) -5000m Women- Poonam Sonune 16.59.31mins gold (Mangalore U), Basanti Kumari 16.59.34mins silver (Mangalore U), Rinkee Dhanya 16.59.55mins bronze (Kavayitri Bahinabai U)

-800m Women- Gug Kaur 2.08.73mins gold (PUC), Tai Hiraman Bamhahe 2.09.35 silver (SPPU), Bhavika Kathuria 2.11.52 bronze (Veer Bahadur Singh P) -800m Men- Irfan 1.55.87 gold (Nehru Gram Bharati U), Omkar Sadanand Kumbh 1.56.07 silver (Shivaji U), Anandhumon S 1.56.41 bronze (MGU, Kottayam)

-200m Women- Sudeshna Shiva 24.58s gold (Shivaji U), Simranpreet Kaur 24.60 silver (Punjabi U), Rashdeep Kaur 24.74 bronze (Guru Kashi U) -200m Men- Ansh 21.78s gold (Kurukshetra U), Shyam SR 21.81 silver (Madurai Kamraj U), Tamilarasu S 21.94 (Bharathiyar U)

-Javelin Women- Harita 50.14m gold- GR(Chaudhary Bansi Lal U), Hemamalini M 48.75m silver (Madras U), Anjani Kumari 47.99m bronze (Guru Kashi U) -High Jump Women- Pallavi Patil 1.71m gold (Mangalore U), Saliha 1.66m silver (Calicut U), Varsha N K 1.66m bronze (Manonmaniam Sundaraja U)

-Shot Put Women- Nidhi Pawaiya 14.80m gold (Barkatullah U), Shiksha 14.75m silver (Chaudhary Bansi Lal U), Ambika V 14.39m bronze (Mysore U) -Triple Jump Men-Akash Varghese 15.77m gold (MGU, Kottayam), Mahanth B 15.05 silver (Mysore U),Vishal Bahadur 15.04m bronze (Ranchi U)

-Heptathlon- Pooja 4991pts gold-GR (Chaudhary Bansi Lal U), Kamaljeet Kaur 4300pts silver (Kurukshetra U), Snehamol G 4275pts bronze (Calicut U) -4*400m Relay Women- Bismi/Emily/Rosmi/Sneha 3.52.27s gold (MGU, Kottayam), Deepashree/Basanti/Snehalata/Jyothika 3.59.18 silver (Mangalore U), Rathipandi R/Snegavalli/Rose/Soundaraya 3.59.58 bronze (Madurai Kamraj U)

-4*400m Relay Men- Ankit/H S Gill/Lovepreet/Hardeep 3.14.34m gold (PUC), Manoj/Jagvinder/Harjot/Maninder 3.14.71m silver (Panjabi U), Yuvaraj/Nilesh/Nagarjunan/Shankar 3.15.00 bronze (Madras U) *Fencing (Ekana Sportz City, Lucknow)

-Fencing Epee Women Individual Taniksha Khatri, GNDU, Amritsar df Sheetal Dalal, GNDU, Amritsar (bronze) - 15 - 9 (semi-final)

Yashkeerat Kaur Hayer, Panjab University df Seram Chanu, Manipur University (bronze) - 15 - 8 (semi-final) Taniksha Khatri df Yashkeerat Kaur Hayer - 15 - 12 (final)

-Fencing Foil Men Individual Harshil Sharma, GNDU, Amritsar df Sachin Patni (bronze), Hemchandracharya North Gujarat University - 15 - 14 (semi-final)

Akash Kumar, Chandigarh University df Tuphan Singh (bronze), GNDU, Amritsar - 15 - 4 (semi-final) Akash Kumar df Harshil Sharma - 15 - 9 (final)

-Fencing Sabre Men Individual Jagmeet Kaur, GNDU, Amritsar df Shruti (bronze), RTM Nagpur University - 15 - 2 (semi-final)

V. Alka Sunny, Kannur University df Rishika Khajuria (bronze), GNDU, Amritsar - 15 - 9 (semi-final) V. Alka Sunny beat Jagmeet Kaur - 15 - 12 (final)

*Football -Men (Guru Gobind Singh Sports College, Lucknow)

Punjabi U, Patiala 2 (Sukhandeep Singh-P 13', Deepak 73') df MGU, Kottayam 1 (Nithin 78') Adamas University, Kolkata df GNDU, Amritsar - 0 - 0 (4 - 2 on penalties)

-Football Women (Ekana Sportz City, Lucknow) GJU, Hisar, df GNDU, Amritsar 3-2

CBLU, Bhiwani df Annamalai University, Chidambaram 1 - 0 *Judo

-48kg Men- Antima Yadav gold (Lovely Professional U), Rishita Kareliya silver (PLU), Akanksha Shinde bronze (SPPU) -52kg Women- Monika Choudhary gold (Rajasthan U), Sandhya Tiwari silver (GNDU), Kavya Balhara bronze (JLCU)

-60kg Men- Jatin Tokas gold (Delhi U), Harsh Singh silver (Guru Kashi U), Jatin Kumar bronze (PUC) -66kg Men- Keshav gold (PUC), Sidharth Rawat silver (Panjabi U), Vipin Kumar bronze (BMU)

*Rowing -500m Lt.Wt.Men's Singles Sculls- Malak Singh 1.45..5 gold (Calicut U), Govind Singh Rajput 1.46.7 silver (Lovely Professional U), Dipanhu Kumar Singh 1.51.0 bronze (MUD)

-500m Lt.Wt.Men's Doubles Sculls- Ravinder/Dinesh Kumar 1.31.3 gold (PUC), Rahul/Ajay 1.32.0 silver (KUU), Arjun Das/Adinath T.J 1.36.2 bronze (KEU) -500m Men's Pair- Kishan Pandey/Ravi Bedwal 1.32.5 gold (Panjabi U), Sukhdeep Singh/Aditya Kumar Singh 1.36.1 silver (PUC), Ajay Singh/Soyal 1.36.3 bronze (GNU),

-500m Lt.Wt.Women's Double Sculls- Jyoti Kushwaha/Vindhya Sankth 1.44.4 gold (GNU), Gurbani Kaur/Poonam 1.47.6 silver (PUC), Palde Kajal/Mahale Shweta 2.06.1 bronze (SPU) -500m Lt.Wt.Men's Fours- Sonu Verma/Gurpreet Singh/Ajeet Kumar/Sudarshan Lamba gold 1.28.5 gold (PUC), Aryan/Vishal/Ankit/Vishal 1.29.2 silver (KUU), Gulshan/Sukhvindra Singh/Arvinder Mann/Randhir Gill 1.29.7 bronze (PUP)

-500m Women's Pair- Fati Siuba/Bagavathy 1.46.3 gold (Madras U), Davapriya D/Arundathi V.J 1.48.5 silver (Kerala U),Bhagyshiri Chvan/Komal Bodke 1.57.1 bronze (SPPU) -500m Women's Doubles Sculls- Khushpreet Kaur/Diljot Kaur 1.44.9 gold (PUC), Amanprit Kaur/Avinash Kaur 1.47.6 silver (KIIT, Bhubaneshwar), Poonam Tambe/Kasturi Chaughule 1.51.3 bronze (SPPU)

-500m Lt.Wt.Women's Singles Sculls- Hemalatha B 1.57.5 gold (Osmania U), Anita Bodke 2.00.6 silver (SPPU), Tamil Selvi 2.00.7 bronze (SRM, Chennai) -500m Women's Singles Sculls- Shweta Brahmachari 1.55.2 gold (Calcutta U), Manasa SM 2.00.0 silver (PES), Amandeep Kaur 2.00.8 bronze (Panjabi U)

-Men's Doubles Sculls- Karanbir Singh Bhinder/Shobhit Pandey 1.28.1 gold (Panjabi U), Arunkumar/Gowtham 1.28.9 silver (Madras U), Vijay/Lokesh 1.30.4 bronze (PUC) -500m Men's Singles Sculls- Harvinder Cheema 1.39.2 gold (Calicut U), Nilesh Dhondge 1.42.0 silver (SPPU), Sumit Rathi 1.44.4 bronze (Lovely Professional U)

-500m Women's Fours- Davapriya D/Arundathi/Rose Johy/Meenakshy 1.39.2 gold (Kerala U), Fati Siuba/Tulsi Sriram/Jothika/Akilandeshwari 1.41.9 silver (Madras U), Bhagyashri Chavan/Akanksha Pingale/Dhanashree/Komal Bodke 1.46.4 bronze (SPPU) -Women's Fours Sculls- Khushpreet/Diljot/Gurbani/Poonam 1.40.1 gold (PUC), Jamna Lavariya/Jyoti Kushwaha/Anjali Shivhare/Vindhya Sankth 1.46.8 silver (GNDU), Poonam Tambe/Shweta/Radhika/Kasturi 1.47.5 bronze (SPPU)

-500m Men's Fours- Sukhdeep/Rajat/Sahil/Aditya 1.25.4 gold (PUC), Sangam/Ripandeep/Gursewak/Jaskaran 1.29.1 silver (Panjabi U), Ranjot/Maninder/Gurjovanjot/Ranbir 1.29.5 bronze (Calicut U) -500m Men's Fours Sculls- Jaspal/Sourbh/Karanbir Singh Bhinder/Shobit 1.25.1 gold (Panjabi U), Tarun/Bholu/Ankit/Nitesh 1.26.2 silver (GNDU), Vijay/Ravinder/Lokesh/Dinesh 1.30.8 bronze (PUC)

*Shooting (Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range, Delhi) -10m Air Pistol Mixed Team- Manu Bhaker/Sarabjot Singh 16 (PUC) df Varun Dubey/Vibhuti Bhatia 2 (Delhi University), Amanpreet Singh/Pardeep Kaur Sidhu bronze (Panjabi U)

-Skeet Mixed Team- Prabh Pratap Singh Chahal/Parinaaz Dhaliwal 31 gold (PUC), Asees Chhina/Sukhbir Harika 29 silver (Punjabi U), Arjun Thakur/Shivani Raikwar bronze (GNDU) *Weightlifting

-55kg Women- Usha 181kg (Snatch-80kg+ Clean & Jerk 101kg) gold (Baba Bhag Singh U), Shrabani Das 177kg (75+102) silver (Kashi U), Phandom Ranibala Devi 176kg (79+97) bronze (Chandigarh U) -67kg Men- Tejas Dattaray Jondhale 258kg (Snatch-118kg+140kg) gold (Shivaji U), Gurukannan K 253kg (109+144) silver (Jain U, Kar), Sachin Rauta 252kg (114+138) bronze (KIIT, Bhubaneshwar)

-59kg Women- T M Keerthana 178kg (Snatch-82kg+ Clean &Jerk 96kg) gold (Madras U), Sneha 177kg (82+95) silver (Maharshi Dayanand U), Liza Kamsha 167kg (73+94) bronze (Krishna U) -73kg Men- Kiran Ravindra Marathe 272kg (Snatch-118kg+ Clean & Jerk 154kg) gold (KBC North Maharashtra U), Ramineni Shivalingeswara Sai 260kg (113+147) silver (MGU, Telangana), Jaskaran Ram 254kg (119+135) bronze (Baba Bhag Singh U)

*Results of 30.05.2023 (late evening) -Badminton Men (B.B.D. Badminton Academy, Lucknow)

-Bharathiar University, Coimbatore beat Adamas University, Kolkata - 3 - 1 -MDU, Rohtak beat Shivaji University - 3 - 0. (ANI)

