Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Spanish Grand Prix

Formula One statistics for Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya, the seventh race of the 22-round season. Lap distance: 4.657 km. Total distance: 307.236 km (66 laps)

2022 pole position: Charles Leclerc (Monaco) Ferrari one minute 18.750 seconds. 2022 race winner: Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull

Start time: 1300 GMT (1500 local) SPAIN

The track has reverted to a layout last used in 2006, with the final chicane no longer used, making the track 18 metres shorter. The Circuit de Catalunya is celebrating its 33rd year as host of what will be the 53rd world championship Spanish GP.

Hamilton has won six times in Spain (2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021), a record he shares with Michael Schumacher. Other past winners on Sunday's grid are Fernando Alonso (2006, 2013) and Verstappen (2016, 2022).

Verstappen is one of four drivers to have taken his first F1 win in Spain. The winner at the Circuit de Catalunya has started on pole 23 times in 32 races.

The only drivers to win in Barcelona and not start on the front row were Schumacher (third on the grid in 1996), Alonso (from fifth in 2013) and Verstappen (fourth in 2016). Alonso and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz are the only Spanish drivers in the race.

Ferrari are the most successful team at the Circuit de Catalunya with eight wins. Since 1951, the Italian team have won 12 times in Spain. WINS

Hamilton has a record 103 career victories from 316 starts but has not won since Saudi Arabia in December 2021. Red Bull's double world champion Verstappen has 39 wins from 169 starts and is now the driver with most wins for the team.

Red Bull have won all six races so far this season, four with a one-two finish. Aston Martin's Alonso has 32 wins, most recently in his home Spanish Grand Prix in 2013 with Ferrari, from a record 361 starts.

POLE POSITION Hamilton has a record 103 career poles.

Red Bull have been on pole in five of the six races, with Leclerc taking the top slot in Azerbaijan. PODIUM

Five teams and six drivers have made a podium appearance this season -- Red Bull, Alpine, Aston Martin, Mercedes and Ferrari. Verstappen has yet to finish outside the top two. POINTS

Verstappen leads Perez by 39 points. FASTEST LAPS

Five different drivers have taken fastest laps this season - Alfa Romeo's Guanyu Zhou, Verstappen, Perez and Mercedes' George Russell and Hamilton. MILESTONE

Ferrari are one podium finish away from their 800th in Formula One.

