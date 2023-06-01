Left Menu

NSCI Open National Circuit squash: Chotrani, Anahat emerge champions

Maharashtra's Veer Chotrani, who didn't drop a game throughout the tournament, was again in total control of the title match against the second seed Suraj Chand. The women's final was also a one-sided affair with Anahat, the talented 15-year-old from Delhi, a part of the Indian Commonwealth squash team, never in trouble against the top seed Urwashi, winning 11-7, 11-8, 11-3.

01-06-2023
Maharashtra's Veer Chotrani and Delhi's Anahat Singh maintained their imperious form in the tournament, right till the end, lifting the men's and women's singles titles in the NSCI Open National Circuit squash tournament, hosted by NSCI at their squash courts here on Wednesday. Chotrani, who didn't drop a game throughout the tournament, was again in total control of the title match against the second seed Suraj Chand. Chotrani, who is studying at Cornell University, does not play in National level tournaments throughout the year, which explains his relatively low ranking of No.16 in the country. However, he possessed a more expansive repertoire of strokes, which he used to his benefit right from the start, putting pressure on his defensive game of Suraj. Suraj tried to engage Chotrani in long rallies, but Chotrani waited patiently to pounce on the first loose ball he got always to keep his neck ahead and prevail 11-9, 11-8, 11-6.

The women's final was also a one-sided affair with Anahat, the talented 15-year-old from Delhi, a part of the Indian Commonwealth squash team, never in trouble against the top seed Urwashi, winning 11-7, 11-8, 11-3. Maharashtra's Akanksha Guta (3/4) pulled off an upset in the Girls U-17 final, beating top seed Navya Sundararajan (UP) 11-9, 11-6, 11-8.

Results (finals): Men's: Veer Chotrani (3/4) (MH) beat def. Suraj Chand (2) MH 11-9, 11-8, 11-6.

Boy's U19: Yuvraj Wadhwani (2) (MH) beat Tavneet Singh Mundra (9/16) (MP) 11-5, 11-3, 11-8. Boy's U17:Aryaveer Dewan (2) (DL) beat Priyaan Thakker (5/8) (MH) 11-6, 10-12, 11-2, 11-5.

Boy's U15: Purav Rambhia (3/4) (MH) beat Saharsh Shahra (3/4) (MP) 11-8, 11-3, 11-4. Boy's U13: Aryaman Singh (1) (KA) beat Dhruv Bopana (2) (TN) 13-11, 11-7, 11-8.

Boy's U11: Prabhav Bajoria (1) (RJ) beat Aaditya Shah (3/4) (MH) 8-11, 11-3, 11-9, 11-9. Women's: Anahat Singh (2) (DL) beat Urwashi Joshi (1) (MH) 11-7, 11-8, 11-3.

Girl's U17: Akanksha Gupta (3/4) (MH) beat Navya Sundararajan (1) (UP) 11-9, 11-6, 11-8. Girl's U15: Diva Shah (1) (MH) beat Aelina Shah (MH) 9-11, 11-7, 11-8, 11-5.

Girl's U13: Vasundhara Nangare (9/16) (MH) beat Aroma (2) (UP) 11-6, 11-3, 13-11, Girl's U11: Gargi Kadam (3/4) (MH) beat Sudhanjali Yadav (1) (MH) 11-9, 15-13, 8-11, 11-8. (ANI)

