Cricket-England team bus blocked by Just Stop Oil protesters ahead of Ireland test

England's team bus was held up by 'Just Stop Oil' protesters when it was headed to Lord's ahead of the first day of their one-off test against Ireland on Thursday, England batter Jonny Bairstow said.

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2023 15:16 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 15:14 IST
Jonny Bairstow. Image Credit: ANI
England's team bus was held up by 'Just Stop Oil' protesters when it was headed to Lord's ahead of the first day of their one-off test against Ireland on Thursday, England batter Jonny Bairstow said. Bairstow posted a photo on social media from inside the bus showing protesters and police officers in the middle of the road.

"If we're a bit late it's not our fault," Bairstow wrote on Instagram. 'Just Stop Oil' protesters have held up sports events in the last few months, halting the world snooker championship and the English Premiership rugby final.

One protester climbed onto a table and scattered a bag of orange powder paint at the snooker tournament while protesters invaded the pitch 15 minutes into the rugby match at Twickenham between Saracens and Sale.

