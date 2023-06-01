Left Menu

"Biggest test for Indian players would be to adapt to the test cricket format", says Sunil Gavaskar ahead of WTC Final

n a recent interview with Star Sports former India captain Sunil Gavaskar said, "The biggest test will be the fact that just about everybody will be coming out of a T20 format, and test cricket is a longer format. So, I think that's going to be the big challenge. They have only Cheteshwar Pujara who has been playing in the English County Championship, so he will be the only guy who has played the longer format in these conditions, so that's going to be the big challenge for them."

ANI | Updated: 01-06-2023 16:22 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 16:22 IST
"Biggest test for Indian players would be to adapt to the test cricket format", says Sunil Gavaskar ahead of WTC Final
Sunil Gavaskar (Twitter: Photo/BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A shift from the IPL T20 format to Test cricket mode will be the biggest challenge for Indian players who take on Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia next week, according to cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar. Players need to quickly adapt to new surroundings and the English conditions, he has said.

In a recent interview with Star Sports former India captain Sunil Gavaskar said, "The biggest test will be the fact that just about everybody will be coming out of a T20 format, and test cricket is a longer format. So, I think that's going to be the big challenge. They have only Cheteshwar Pujara who has been playing in the English County Championship, so he will be the only guy who has played the longer format in these conditions, so that's going to be the big challenge for them." Gavaskar emphasized that the player's transition from the T20 format to Test cricket will be the biggest test they face. With most players accustomed to the shorter format, Gavaskar noted that only Cheteshwar Pujara, who has been playing in the English County Championship, has experience in the longer format in English conditions.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar also spoke on Ajinkya Rahane's opportunity of playing in the World Test Championship after his stellar performance in the TATA IPL 2023, he said "He's got a lot of experience having played in England, having scored runs in England. So, yes, I think he is going to be crucial down at number five. And yes, I do believe he has a point to prove, I still feel he has got plenty of cricket left in him, and this is a wonderful opportunity for him. I'm hoping he will be able to grab this opportunity with all the experience that he has and make a place for him back in the Indian team." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
4
Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till date

Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023