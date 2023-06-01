Odd News Roundup: Cricket-Punter lands 50,000 pounds windfall from 14-year-old bet on Tongue debut

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-06-2023 18:41 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 18:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

One lucky punter who believed 14 years ago that Josh Tongue would one day play for England and placed a cheeky bet will win 50,000 pounds ($63,000) when the fast bowler makes his international debut against Ireland on Thursday. Tim Piper had watched Tongue play when he was just an 11-year-old and placed a 100-pound bet at odds of 500-1 that he would play a test match for England in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

