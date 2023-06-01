Odd News Roundup: Cricket-Punter lands 50,000 pounds windfall from 14-year-old bet on Tongue debut
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-06-2023 18:41 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 18:28 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Cricket-Punter lands 50,000 pounds windfall from 14-year-old bet on Tongue debut
One lucky punter who believed 14 years ago that Josh Tongue would one day play for England and placed a cheeky bet will win 50,000 pounds ($63,000) when the fast bowler makes his international debut against Ireland on Thursday. Tim Piper had watched Tongue play when he was just an 11-year-old and placed a 100-pound bet at odds of 500-1 that he would play a test match for England in the future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
