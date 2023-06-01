Left Menu

NCP asks Tendulkar, Gambhir to speak up for women wrestlers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2023 22:34 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 22:34 IST
Sharad Pawar-led NCP has asked former cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Gautam Gambhir to support the women wrestlers demanding action against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment.

In a statement, NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto asked Tendulkar, who was recently appointed by the Maharashtra government as 'Smile Ambassador', to speak up for the women wrestlers.

In a message to cricketer-turned-politician and BJP Lok Sabha member Gautam Gambhir, Crasto asked him to fulfil his ''duty'' towards fellow sportspersons.

''Hello Gautam Gambhir, When the world thinks of India's 2011 cricket world cup final, the first thought that comes to mind is MS Dhoni's winning six, but what actually set the tone for that victory was the gritty unforgettable 97 runs scored by you in the same match,'' Crasto said.

''You fulfilled your duty as a cricketer and now you must fulfil your duty as a sportsperson by supporting our women wrestlers who are seeking justice but are being neglected by your party BJP because the man they are accusing is their MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh,'' he said.

He said Gambhir should speak in favour of the women wrestlers as they are fellow sportspersons.

''Your party heads the central government, and if you speak, it will amplify the voices of our wrestlers and help them get justice. So please speak up,'' the NCP spokesperson said.

Earlier, Crasto had urged Tendulkar to be the 'Smile Ambassador' for the wrestlers contending that the BJP has ''snatched their smile by refusing to act against Singh''.

