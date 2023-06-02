Left Menu

Sports ministry approves Olympians Valarivan and Jadhav's proposals for equipment servicing

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2023 11:47 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 11:44 IST
Elavenil Valarivan Image Credit: Twitter (@TamilNaduPMC)
The Sports Ministry has approved Olympian shooter Elavenil Valarivan and archer Pravin Jadhav's proposals for equipment servicing and upgradation respectively.

While Elavenil will head to Walther Factory in Germany for her weapon servicing and pellet testing, Pravin will purchase his second set of archery equipment that is now required for international events as there is no time allocated for servicing in case of an equipment failure during the event.

The ministry's Mission Olympic Cell also approved Commonwealth Games medallist paddler Sreeja Akula's proposal for financial assistance towards participation in WTT Contender in Lagos, Nigeria to be held later this month.

The Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) would be funding Sreeja's flight tickets, food, accommodation, local transport, visa costs, and insurance fees among other expenditures.

