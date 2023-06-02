Left Menu

Indian golfer Manu Gandas carded an even par 72 that placed him Tied-26th at the Porsche European Open here.Gandas came into the DP World Tour because of the strategic alliance with the Indias domestic PGTI Tour, where he topped the rankings last year.Gandas, the lone Indian in the field as Shubhankar Sharma took time off this week to practice for the Open next month, had three birdies against three bogeys.

PTI | Hamburg | Updated: 02-06-2023 15:20 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 15:17 IST
Steady start for Manu Gandas in Germany
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Indian golfer Manu Gandas carded an even par 72 that placed him Tied-26th at the Porsche European Open here.

Gandas came into the DP World Tour because of the strategic alliance with the India's domestic PGTI Tour, where he topped the rankings last year.

Gandas, the lone Indian in the field as Shubhankar Sharma took time off this week to practice for the Open next month, had three birdies against three bogeys. Gandas started from the first with a birdie but he bogeyed second, fourth and eighth and turned in 2-over. Birdies on 14th and 15th saved the day for him as he turned in a card of even par. Germany’s Max Kieffer carded a four under par 69 to share the first-round lead as he staked an early claim to become the first German winner on home soil for 15 years.

Kieffer shared a one-stroke lead with Sweden’s Simon Forsström, who carded five birdies and a bogey to join the German at the top of the leader board.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

