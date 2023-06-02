Soccer-Marciniak to remain referee for Champions League final after apology - UEFA

Szymon Marciniak will fulfil his role as the referee for the Champions League final after the Pole apologised for participating in an event associated with an extreme-right movement, Europe's soccer governing body UEFA said on Friday.

UEFA were investigating his presence at an event organised in Katowice on Monday, saying they "abhor the values that are promoted by the group", but kept him on as the referee after an apology and clarification from an anti-discrimination body.

