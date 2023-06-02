AIFF for tier-based system in Youth NFCs

The All India Football Federation's Competition Committee on Friday decided to recommend the introduction of a tier-based system for all the Youth National Championships to bring in more competitiveness.

The AIFF’s Competition Committee, chaired by Anilkumar Prabhakar (Kerala), met virtually to discuss the way forward for various domestic competitions in the country.

Under the new system, all youth NFCs will have two tiers from the current season based on the performance of the previous competitions, the committee recommended.

''In Tier 1 there will be 16 teams and the remaining teams will be in Tier 2,'' the AIFF said in a statement.

The committee also recommended the outstation players can be registered for the NFCs provided they have been registered in the state at least three months prior to the registration deadline of the respective competition. The Competition Committee suggested introducing the Match Commissioner course at the state level.

It also approved an appeal by the All Manipur Football Association to replace five of its players in the initial list of 40 registered players for the Senior Women’s Football National Championship to be held in Amritsar from June 14, because of prevailing conditions in the state.

The AMFA had earlier informed the AIFF that the situation had prevented five of its players from joining the state team within the given time.

Since this warranted a change in the regulation, the Competition Committee has extended the same facility to all other participating teams.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)