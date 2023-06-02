Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton hopes that the changes made in the car will prove its worth in the Spanish Grand Prix which is on Sunday, as the improvement done earlier resulted in the poor finish at the Monaco Grand Prix last weekend. The Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team brought significant updates last weekend, including a new floor, side pods and suspension.

The Spanish Grand Prix will be conducted in Barcelona at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. The features of this circuit will help Mercedes to experiment with their new developments. "When you bring upgrades, naturally you should be progressing forward. The fact is it's an improvement, it's just not the improvement that we have dreamed of. But it's one step at a time" said Lewis Hamilton as per Sky Sports.

He further added, "I don't feel any negativity towards it. I'm grateful we have it. The hard bit is I understand how much work has gone into making these parts." Lewis Hamilton said, "The amount of work - everyone's really flat out and hungry to move the car in the right direction - so I would say that I'm just hoping that it puts us on a better track that can progress from here on," as per Sky Sports.

According to Sky Sports, Hamilton said, "We now have the wider side pod more in the direction of the what the Red Bull is. It's not been my decision to go that way." He further added, "I think it's been clear when we dropped the car back on the ground at the first test, it's basically the identical twin to last year's car, except for the bouncing, but with some of the similar characteristics of how it drives, apart from the bouncing."

While concluding he said, "But I think we have taken note of where we are and where we have gone wrong, and now we are just slowly chipping away and trying to navigate all the way back to the front. It's just a long process, unfortunately." The Spanish Grand Prix will take place on Sunday and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton and George will be hoping to finish on the podium. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)