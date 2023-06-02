I have to raise the quality of my play: Kaoru Mitoma sets his target for next season

Brighton and Hove Albion's Japanese winger Kaoru Mitoma has asserted that he will raise the bar next season. Four months ago Mitoma became one of the hottest prospects in the world of football after scoring a last-minute goal against Liverpool which knocked Liverpool out of the competition.

The Japanese attacker was also a star performer for Japan at the World Cup 2022 in Qatar. After the end of the season, Mitoma reflected back on his season and he believes that he could have done better for his team. "This season, I think I could have done much better - especially in the latter part of the season when I couldn't register as many goals or assists. I think I have to look back well into those moments," Mitoma said as quoted by Brightonandhovealbion.com.

"The fact that I was able to play many games during my first season consistently was a positive thing. It was also good that I didn't have a major injury." "But I have to raise the quality of my play to another level, or the next season will be a difficult one."

Mitoma being self-critical indicates his desire to improve. As he pointed out the areas he needs to improve on, the 26-year-old went on to state that he enjoys his life in the new environment. "The city has a good climate, the sea is close, so it's a really good place to live in. The supporters cheer for us in a loud voice both home and away."

"I feel a real warmth, they are really exceptional supporters. The staff behind the scenes are good people too, I am very happy here." "I have gained good experience trying to get used to the new environment and am looking forward to doing even better next season," Mitoma signed off. (ANI)

