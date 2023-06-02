If he gets selected, then I'll adjust when I'm out there: David Warner fires back at Stuart Broad

Australia batter David Warner has taken aim at his Ashes nemesis England veteran pacer Stuart Broad, implying that he will not be the force that derailed the opening batter's 2019 trip this time. Australia won 4-0 at home, but Broad recently fanned the flames ahead of the forthcoming Ashes series in England by declaring that series was not a true Ashes series and should be nullified. Warner will also be a vital part of the Australian squad that will be facing England in the Ashes series commencing on June 16.

"He's got to get selected first," Warner was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald. England veteran pacer Stuart Broad said that the most recent Ashes series Down Under was a void series due to COVID restrictions.

Broad will spearhead a decimated England attack in a Test against Ireland at Lord's starting on Thursday, while Anderson (groyne) and Ollie Robinson (ankle) are hoping to be fit for the first Ashes Test. Australia's tour of England begins on Wednesday with the WTC final against India at the Oval, followed by the first Test against England at Edgbaston on June 16.

Warner, 36, freely credits Broad for his ability to move the ball off the seam at full length on a regular basis but admits he was too protective against the astute England seamer in 2019. Despite Broad's dominance, Warner is adopting a laid-back approach to their upcoming meeting. "I don't really have any plans, to be honest, so if he gets selected, then I'll adjust when I'm out there. Hopefully, this time around I can come out and look to score and play in a positive way," Warner said.

The 36-year-old scored just 95 runs in five Tests at 9.5 during the 2019 Ashes tour and has struggled at times over the previous two years, recording just one century - his epic 200 on Boxing Day last summer - and 18 scores of 15 or less in 32 innings. Despite his inconsistencies, Warner claims he has received no ultimatums or demands from team officials, including captain Pat Cummins and coach Andrew McDonald.

"I'm picked here for a series to play cricket. No one has spoken to me about any situation. I'm just here as an opening batter to continue my decade-long career," Warner said. (ANI)

