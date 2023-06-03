Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis: Creaking Djokovic adjusting to new reality at French Open

Novak Djokovic was pushed to his limit in a physically punishing French Open encounter by Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Friday and the 36-year-old twice champion said he had accepted the fact that his body behaved differently now. The Serbian, who is seeking a men's record 23rd Grand Slam title to overtake the injured Rafa Nadal, spent more than three hours on court - much of it battling away in two exhausting opening sets - before prevailing 7-6(4) 7-6(5) 6-2.

Tennis: What would Ukraine soldiers think if I shook hands with Russians says Svitolina

Ukraine tennis player Elina Svitolina will not shake the hands of Russian and Belarusian opponents out of respect for the soldiers fighting on the front line following Moscow's invasion of her country last year, she said on Friday. Svitolina, who reached the French Open fourth round on Friday with a win over Anna Blinkova of Russia, refused to shake hands with her opponent and was booed by some of the fans.

Soccer-UEFA condemn harassment of referee Taylor, Roma's Mourinho charged over abusive language

UEFA on Friday condemned the harassment of Europa League final referee Anthony Taylor and his family by AS Roma fans, while the Serie A club's manager Jose Mourinho was charged with using abusive language against a match official. Taylor came under scrutiny following Roma's shootout loss to Sevilla in UEFA's second-tier final on Wednesday.

Athletics-Kipyegon sets women's 1,500m world record, Kerly wins 100m in Florence

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon set a women's 1,500 metres world record on Friday by clocking 3:49.11, while world champion Fred Kerley triumphed in the men's 100 metres at the third Diamond League meeting of the season. Kipyegon shaved almost an entire second off the previous mark of 3:50.07 set by Ethiopia's Genzebe Dibaba in 2015.

Tennis-'Unsafe' Sabalenka skips French Open presser after win, Djokovic advances

Aryna Sabalenka roared into the French Open fourth round on Friday but the Belarusian world number two steered clear of political questions amid the war in Ukraine by skipping her post-match press conference citing mental health reasons. Twice champion Novak Djokovic was later given a thorough examination of his physical and mental toughness by Spanish 29th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina before the Serbian pulled through with a 7-6(4) 7-6(5) 6-2 victory.

Tennis-Top seed Alcaraz pummels Shapovalov to reach fourth round

World number one Carlos Alcaraz bludgeoned Canadian Denis Shapovalov 6-1 6-4 6-2 to breeze into the French Open fourth round on Friday and edge closer to the second Grand Slam title of his career. The Spaniard was imperious and showed no mercy to set up a fourth round clash with Italy's 17th seed Lorenzo Musetti.

Tennis: Nadal having hip muscle surgery says representative

Holder Rafa Nadal, who has missed the French Open this year due to injury, is undergoing surgery on his hip muscle, the Spaniard's representative said on Friday. The 14-time winner in Paris, who has won a men's joint-record 22 majors, has been out of action since January after hurting his hip flexor in his second-round match at the Australian Open.

Tennis: 'I am a complete player' says world number one Alcaraz

Spanish world number one Carlos Alcaraz delivered a confident self-assessment in his first Grand Slam as the top seed after booking his fourth round spot on Friday, saying he was the complete article. Alcaraz stormed past Canada's Denis Shapovalov with a 6-1 6-4 6-2 demolition to set up a fourth round match against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti.

Athletics: 'Anything is possible' as Kenya's Kipyegon shatters 1,500m world record

Nearly nine months after missing out on the 1,500 metres world record by three-hundredths of a second, Kenya's Faith Kipyegon buried the ghost of past disappointments with an emphatic performance at Friday's Florence Diamond League meeting. In Monaco last year, double Olympic and world 1500m champion Kipyegon came agonisingly close to breaking Genzebe Dibaba's mark of 3:50.07 set in 2015 as she crossed the line in 3:50.37.

Horse racing: Churchill Downs to suspend racing amid safety review

Churchill Downs on Friday said it would suspend racing as it conducts a "top-to-bottom" safety review following the death of 12 horses at the famed Kentucky track in the past month. Racing will be halted from June 7 through the remainder of the Spring Meet, which concludes on July 3. This weekend's races will go ahead as scheduled and the remainder of the meet will be relocated to Ellis Park in Henderson, Kentucky.

