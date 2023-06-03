Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day seven

Highlights of the seventh day at the French Open on Saturday (times GMT): 0945 RYBAKINA WITHDRAWS DUE TO ILLNESS Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina was forced to withdraw from her third-round match against Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo due to illness. Fourth seed Casper Ruud faces Zhang Zhizhen in the opening third-round match of the day. Holger Rune is in action on Court Philippe-Chatrier along with top seed Iga Swiatek.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-06-2023 15:49 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 15:29 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day seven
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Highlights of the seventh day at the French Open on Saturday (times GMT): 0945 RYBAKINA WITHDRAWS DUE TO ILLNESS

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina was forced to withdraw from her third-round match against Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo due to illness. READ MORE:

PREVIEW-Rybakina still adjusting to clay as French Open title bid continues French Open order of play on Saturday

'I am a complete player' says world number one Alcaraz 'Nothing matters': Attitude adjustment helps Tsitsipas rediscover his rhythm

Nadal having hip muscle surgery says representative What would Ukraine soldiers think if I shook hands with Russians says Svitolina

Djokovic survives Davidovich Fokina scare to make French Open fourth round Belarusian Sabalenka skips French Open presser, cites mental health reasons

Svitolina gets past Blinkova to stay on track at French Open Take responsibility, technical director tells French players after dismal campaign

Sabalenka powers into French Open fourth round, Khachanov survives Mertens dashes third seed Pegula's hopes of maiden Slam with 6-1 6-3 win

0907 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began under bright sunshine at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 19 degrees Celsius (66°F). Fourth seed Casper Ruud faces Zhang Zhizhen in the opening third-round match of the day.

Holger Rune is in action on Court Philippe-Chatrier along with top seed Iga Swiatek. Alexander Zverev meets Frances Tiafoe in the night session. Coco Gauff and Ons Jabeur play later on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for enterprise cloud-based applications

Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for en...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
3
Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis H...

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss drugs; Novartis drug cuts recurrence risk by 25% in early-stage breast cancer and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023