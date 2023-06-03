Left Menu

Motor racing-Verstappen completes practice sweep in Spain

Max Verstappen lapped fastest in a rain-hit final practice for the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday, after dominating both Friday sessions, with Red Bull team mate Sergio Perez second on the timesheets.

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2023 17:39 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 17:27 IST
Motor racing-Verstappen completes practice sweep in Spain
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@F1)

Max Verstappen lapped fastest in a rain-hit final practice for the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday, after dominating both Friday sessions, with Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez second on the timesheets. The championship leader's best lap of one minute 13.664 seconds on the soft tyres was 0.250 quicker than the Mexican's best effort at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya.

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton was third fastest for Mercedes, 0.408 off the pace, with Spaniards Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso fourth and fifth for Ferrari and Aston Martin. Mercedes' George Russell was sixth and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who reported a strange sound from the clutch while doing a practice start, was seventh.

Hamilton had said on Friday, when he was 12th and 11th in the two sessions, that he hoped overnight changes would help him get into the top 10 with a car that Mercedes have re-designed after a disappointing start to the season. The session was red-flagged after nine minutes when Williams' rookie Logan Sargeant crashed at the final corner before it started to rain.

McLaren's Lando Norris ventured out with 28 minutes to go to test the conditions after a long period with no action. The conditions then improved, allowing drivers to run on slicks again for the final few minutes although without testing the limits.

Hamilton completed only nine laps, spending much of the session out of the car but jumping back in again at the end as the weather improved. "I don't feel comfortable pushing in these conditions. I think it's a waste," Verstappen had told his team over the radio.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for enterprise cloud-based applications

Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for en...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
3
Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis H...

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss drugs; Novartis drug cuts recurrence risk by 25% in early-stage breast cancer and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023