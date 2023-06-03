HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day seven

Highlights of the seventh day at the French Open on Saturday (times GMT): 1145 RUUD SEES OFF ZHANG

Fourth seed Casper Ruud, last year's runner-up, rallied from a set down to beat China's Zhang Zhizhen 4-6 6-4 6-1 6-4 and reach the last 16. 0945 RYBAKINA WITHDRAWS DUE TO ILLNESS

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina was forced to withdraw from her third-round match against Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo due to illness. READ MORE:

0907 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began under bright sunshine at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 19 degrees Celsius (66°F).

Holger Rune is in action on Court Philippe-Chatrier along with top seed Iga Swiatek. Alexander Zverev meets Frances Tiafoe in the night session. Coco Gauff and Ons Jabeur play later on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

