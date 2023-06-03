Rugby-Fijian Drua romp into Super Rugby playoffs, joined by Reds

Fijian Drua hammered the Queensland Reds 41-17 in Suva on Saturday to romp into the Super Rugby Pacific playoffs in their second season in the competition, but there is joy too for the Australians as other results earned them a knockout berth. A Waikato Chiefs side showing 11 changes were too strong for the Western Force in Perth as they ran in six tries to claim a comfortable 43-19 victory and end the knockout hopes of their hosts.

The Chiefs host the Reds in the quarter-finals next Saturday, the only team to beat them in the league phase this season, while Canterbury Crusaders welcome the Drua to Christchurch. ACT Brumbies host Wellington Hurricanes in Canberra and the New South Wales Waratahs travel to Auckland Blues on Friday.

The Drua stuck with their running rugby despite greasy conditions at a packed HFC Bank Stadium and were rewarded with six tries. The Reds went into halftime on level terms at 17-17 but wilted in the second half.

"Hats off to the soldiers behind me for turning up for duty today," said Drua captain Meli Derenalagi. "Our fans being behind us throughout the season has been a major enjoyment for our players and that's why they are playing their hearts out today."

The Drua, who have now won five of six matches on home soil this season, scored first-half tries through fullback Selestino Ravutaumada, winger Kalaveti Ravouvou and flanker Vilive Miramira, whose 33rd-minute effort levelled up the scores. The second half was one-way traffic as unrelenting running from the home side and the Suva heat took its toll on the Reds players.

First half tries from lock Laghlan McWhannell, centre Anton Lienert-Brown, wing Liam Coombes-Fabling and number eight Samipeni Finau gave the much-changed Chiefs a commanding 29-7 halftime lead in Perth against a Force side that had been unbeaten at home this season. The visitors scored two more in the second period as they eased to a 13th win in 14 games that not only underlines their squad depth, but also that they are the side to beat this season.

Moana Pasifika, the other team to join the competition last year, also had a day to remember when a 33-24 upset of the Waratahs at Sydney Football Stadium gave them a first win in 14 matches this season. Winger Timoci Tavatavanawai and flanker Miracle Failagi both scored two tries and former Wallabies flyhalf Christian Lealiifano also crossed as the visitors embarrassed the Waratahs ahead of their playoff against the Blues next week.

In Saturday's other match, the Hurricanes laid down a marker ahead of their quarter-final against the Brumbies by coming from 19-8 behind at halftime in the New Zealand capital to beat the reigning champion Crusaders 27-26.

