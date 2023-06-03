Barcelona wins Women's Champions League by coming from behind to beat Wolfsburg

Patricia Guijarro scored twice inside three minutes as Barcelona staged a stunning second-half comeback to beat Wolfsburg 3-2 in the Women's Champions League final on Saturday at PSV Stadium.

Fridolina Rolfö capped the Barcelona fightback by calmly firing into the far corner of the net after a mix-up in the Wolfsburg defense to make it 3-2 in the 70th minute.

Wolfsburg led 2-0 at the break thanks to goals from Ewa Pajor and Alexandra Popp.

The victory in front of a record crowd for a women's game in the Netherlands was a second European title for the Catalan team.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)