Barcelona wins Women's Champions League by coming from behind to beat Wolfsburg

PTI | Eindhoven | Updated: 03-06-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 21:50 IST
Barcelona wins Women's Champions League by coming from behind to beat Wolfsburg
Barcelona logo Image Credit: ANI

Patricia Guijarro scored twice inside three minutes as Barcelona staged a stunning second-half comeback to beat Wolfsburg 3-2 in the Women's Champions League final on Saturday at PSV Stadium.

Fridolina Rolfö capped the Barcelona fightback by calmly firing into the far corner of the net after a mix-up in the Wolfsburg defense to make it 3-2 in the 70th minute.

Wolfsburg led 2-0 at the break thanks to goals from Ewa Pajor and Alexandra Popp.

The victory in front of a record crowd for a women's game in the Netherlands was a second European title for the Catalan team.

