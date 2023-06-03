Left Menu

"In 2019, I felt to prove to people, I was good enough," says Australian batter Labuschagne

The Australian cricket team are training in Beckenham for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India which will be held on June 7 to June 12.

ANI | Updated: 03-06-2023 22:03 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 22:03 IST
"In 2019, I felt to prove to people, I was good enough," says Australian batter Labuschagne
Marnus Labuschagne (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne reflected on the year 2019 when Australia was uncertain about thier squad amid the return of Australia's key batter Steve Smith and David Warner after serving a one-year ban for ball tempering. Labuschagne said that he had to prove his worth to people back then.

"In 2019, I felt like I almost had to prove to people I was good enough," he said to cricket.com.au. The Australian cricket team are training in Beckenham for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India which will be held on June 7 to June 12.

As Labuschagne points out, part of the reason for the intense buildup to the 2019 series was the underlying upheaval in which the men's squad found itself, with Steve Smith, David Warner, and Cameron Bancroft all returning to Test cricket after serving their suspensions as they were charged with ball tempering. "In 2019, we weren't as set on the team and there was probably a lot more questions about people coming back in. That was Steve, Dave and Cameron's first entry back into Test cricket, there wasn't that much stability, even with our bowlers. We played three or four different bowling attacks in three games, so there's a lot more clarity around our team which I think creates that consistency. It creates the preparation instead of people playing for spots and thinking that they're vying for a position," Labuschagne said according to cricket.com.au.

However, Labuschagne said that his focus is to score runs and is eager to win the upcoming Ashes series. "For me now, it's just about making sure I do my role in the side and work out ways to score runs, it doesn't matter what the conditions are. That comes with the confidence of scoring runs and being a consistent part of a team. You start getting more comfortable in the side and you understand your role a bit better. Mentally I'm as hungry as ever and want us to win this series," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for enterprise cloud-based applications

Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for en...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
3
Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis H...

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss drugs; Novartis drug cuts recurrence risk by 25% in early-stage breast cancer and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023