"In 2019, I felt to prove to people, I was good enough," says Australian batter Labuschagne

Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne reflected on the year 2019 when Australia was uncertain about thier squad amid the return of Australia's key batter Steve Smith and David Warner after serving a one-year ban for ball tempering. Labuschagne said that he had to prove his worth to people back then.

"In 2019, I felt like I almost had to prove to people I was good enough," he said to cricket.com.au. The Australian cricket team are training in Beckenham for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India which will be held on June 7 to June 12.

As Labuschagne points out, part of the reason for the intense buildup to the 2019 series was the underlying upheaval in which the men's squad found itself, with Steve Smith, David Warner, and Cameron Bancroft all returning to Test cricket after serving their suspensions as they were charged with ball tempering. "In 2019, we weren't as set on the team and there was probably a lot more questions about people coming back in. That was Steve, Dave and Cameron's first entry back into Test cricket, there wasn't that much stability, even with our bowlers. We played three or four different bowling attacks in three games, so there's a lot more clarity around our team which I think creates that consistency. It creates the preparation instead of people playing for spots and thinking that they're vying for a position," Labuschagne said according to cricket.com.au.

However, Labuschagne said that his focus is to score runs and is eager to win the upcoming Ashes series. "For me now, it's just about making sure I do my role in the side and work out ways to score runs, it doesn't matter what the conditions are. That comes with the confidence of scoring runs and being a consistent part of a team. You start getting more comfortable in the side and you understand your role a bit better. Mentally I'm as hungry as ever and want us to win this series," he added. (ANI)

