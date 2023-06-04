Left Menu

Soccer-Nkunku stars as Leipzig retain German Cup with 2-0 win over Frankfurt

After an entertaining but even first half, in which Leipzig's Timo Werner spurned an early golden opportunity, Frankfurt looked to be on top but were stunned when Nkunku's strike took a huge deflection off Evan Ndicka in the 71st minute. The momentum was firmly back with Leipzig and Nkunku slipped in a low ball for the unmarked Szoboszlai, who found the far corner with a poised finish with five minutes remaining to seal the victory.

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2023 02:47 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 01:58 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

RB Leipzig defended their German Cup title with a 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt at Berlin's Olympic Stadium on Saturday, with Christopher Nkunku scoring one second-half goal and setting up Dominik Szoboszlai for the other. After an entertaining but even first half, in which Leipzig's Timo Werner spurned an early golden opportunity, Frankfurt looked to be on top but were stunned when Nkunku's strike took a huge deflection off Evan Ndicka in the 71st minute.

The momentum was firmly back with Leipzig and Nkunku slipped in a low ball for the unmarked Szoboszlai, who found the far corner with a poised finish with five minutes remaining to seal the victory. The result meant Bayer Leverkusen, who finished sixth in the Bundesliga, qualified for the Europa League again after reaching the semi-finals this season.

