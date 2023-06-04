"Got a bit lucky with the opening goal", says RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner

RB Leipzig defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0, in the final of DFB-Pokal on Saturday at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. Following the win, the striker of RB Leipzig said, it was hard work and we got a bit lucky with the opening goal. RB Leipzig won their second DFB-Pokal title in a row after defeating Eintracht Frankfurt.

According to the offical website of RB Leipzig, striker Timo Werner, said, "It is a wonderful evening. It was hard work and we got a bit lucky with the opening goal. We played really well after that. Before that it was difficult. Frankfurt did really well. In the end, there can only be one winner and it's all the better that it was us tonight." He further added, "We're turning into a side that wins trophies. The team is just a great group and they showed that with how they played today on the pitch. We really deserved it."

Another RB Leipzig player, Konrad Laimer shared his view after the win. He said, "It's just a great feeling to win here. The whole occasion surrounding it and this evening is just amazing, and when you win it's even better. We're really happy with the win." He further added, "Now we have to enjoy it. Two good sides faced off tonight and you don't want to risk too much early on and leave yourself open at the back. We had the game well under control. Christo took his goal really well. It doesn't really matter how you play at the end of the day; you just have to win the game", as per the official website of RB Leipzig.

The first half of the match was very tight. Both teams defended well, as the score at the end of the first half was 0-0. In the second half, Christopher Nkunku opened the scoring in the 71st minute of the match. His right-footed strike got a massive deflection from the legs of the defenders of Eintracht Frankfurt and the ball rolled into the net. His goal gave a 1-0 lead to RB Leipzig.

In the 85th minute, Dominik Szoboszlai scored the second goal for RB Leipzig. His right-footed shot found the left corner of the net, thus sealing the game for RB Leipzig. RB Leipzig took a total of 12 shots out of which only three were on target. Their possession on the ball during the game was 58 per cent. They completed a total of 556 passes with an accuracy of 81 per cent.

Eintracht Frankfurt took a total of six shots out of which only two were on target. Their possession on the ball during the match was 42 per cent. They completed 404 passes with an accuracy of 73 per cent. (ANI)

