HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day eight

Highlights of the eighth day at the French Open on Sunday (times GMT): 1120 KATO AND SUTJIADI DISQUALIFIED FROM WOMEN'S DOUBLES

Japan's Miyu Kato and Indonesian Aldila Sutjiadi were disqualified from their third-round doubles match against Marie Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Toromo. The pair were a set down but 3-1 up in the second when Kato struck a ball towards the opposite end of the court between points, accidentally hitting a ball girl in the chest and leaving her in distress.

The player apologised and was initially given a warning by the umpire but protests from Bouzkova and Sorribes Toromo led to a default for Sutjiadi and Kato, who was in tears as she left the court. READ MORE

PREVIEW-Musetti up against 'inspiration' Alcaraz for quarter-final spot in Paris Order of play on Sunday

Jabeur upset with fans reselling tickets due to women's match in night session Swiatek no fan of 'Iga's Bakery' memes after serving up another double bagel

Swiatek serves up double bagel as Gauff, Rune advance Ruud not haunted by French Open final defeat, eyes another deep run

Hitting ball into crowd was a 'stupid move', says Andreeva Gauff fights back to end Andreeva's run in Paris

Nadal's season all but over after hip surgery Haddad Maia becomes first Brazilian woman to reach French Open last 16 in 44 years

Cerundolo downs Fritz to reach second week of slam for first time Great Dane Rune mauls qualifier Olivieri en route to fourth round

0911 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began under sunny skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 21 degrees Celsius (69.8°F).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)