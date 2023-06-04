Left Menu

Mariano Diaz bids farewell to Real Madrid after 11 years

Another player to depart from Real Madrid. After Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio, Mariano Diaz will leave the Spanish club this summer as his contract will expire.

Another player to depart from Real Madrid. After Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio, Mariano Diaz will leave the Spanish club this summer as his contract will expire. The 29-year-old Dominican international joined Real Madrid in 2011 and played for their C-team and B-team before making his debut for the first team in 2016.

In 2016, he was part of the team which won the La Liga title UEFA Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup. In later stages, he failed to establish himself in the regular starting 11. His inconsistent performance sidelined him from the squad.

Due to a lack of game time, Mariano Diaz was loaned out to Ligue 1 team Olympique Lyonnais in 2017. There he had a successful season scoring 18 goals in 37 league appearances and helping Lyon qualify for the Champions League. In 2018, he returned back to Real Madrid. With the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, Mariano got looked upon as an ideal replacement to fill that position. But he didn't live up to the expectations. He scored just only scored six goals in 52 league appearances for Real Madrid.In all competitions, for Real Madrid, he made 84 appearances and scored just 12 goals and provided three assists.The club issued an official statement expressing their gratitude towards the player for his services."Real Madrid would like to express our gratitude and affection to Mariano, who was with our youth academy from 2011 to 2016 and in the first team for six seasons, during which time he won 13 titles: 2 European Cups, 3 Club World Cups, 2 European Super Cups, 3 Leagues, 1 King's Cup and 2 Spanish Super Cups. Real Madrid wishes him and all his family the best of luck for the future," said the statement from the club. (ANI)

