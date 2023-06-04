Left Menu

Soccer-Sevilla's Navas named Europa League Player of the Season

Sevilla's Jesus Navas was named Europa League Player of the Season on Sunday after the 37-year-old was a key part of his side's record-extending seventh success in the competition. Bayer Leverkusen's 20-year-old midfielder Florian Wirtz was Europa League Young Player of the Season, helping the Germans reach the semi-finals before losing 1-0 on aggregate to Roma.

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2023 23:08 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 23:08 IST
Sevilla's Jesus Navas was named Europa League Player of the Season on Sunday after the 37-year-old was a key part of his side's record-extending seventh success in the competition. Navas played a pivotal role in Wednesday's final against AS Roma, delivering a cross that lad to an equaliser for the Spanish side, who won 4-1 on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

The Sevilla captain made nine appearances in UEFA's second-tier competition and had three assists. Bayer Leverkusen's 20-year-old midfielder Florian Wirtz was Europa League Young Player of the Season, helping the Germans reach the semi-finals before losing 1-0 on aggregate to Roma.

 

