Motor racing-Mercedes fined 10,000 euros over physio breach

Spanish Grand Prix stewards fined Mercedes 10,000 euros ($10,705.00) on Sunday for a breach of Formula One's post-race procedures after driver physios entered areas that were off-limits.

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2023 00:09 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 00:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Spanish Grand Prix stewards fined Mercedes 10,000 euros ($10,705.00) on Sunday for a breach of Formula One's post-race procedures after driver physios entered areas that were off-limits. Lewis Hamilton and George Russell finished second and third respectively at the Circuit de Catalunya, the team's first double podium of the season.

The stewards said video evidence confirmed physios or assistants to Hamilton and Russell entered the 'parc ferme' area "in violation of the post race interview and podium ceremony procedure". The procedure states that "driver physios must wait outside the cool down room behind the podium until the podium ceremony has concluded."

($1 = 0.9341 euros)

