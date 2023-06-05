Left Menu

Soccer-Soccer-Al Ahly edge Wydad in first leg of African Champions League final

This year the Champions League final returned to a two-legged, home-and-away contest after the previous three editions were decided by a single match. Last year Wydad beat Al Ahly 2-0 in the final which was controversially hosted in Casablanca after the Confederation of African Football said Morocco was the only bidder, Senegal having withdrawn their application.

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2023 02:02 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 02:00 IST
Soccer-Soccer-Al Ahly edge Wydad in first leg of African Champions League final

Egyptian giants Al Ahly will take a slender 2-1 lead over holders Wydad Casablanca of Morocco into next weekend’s second leg of the African Champions League final after giving up a late goal in Sunday’s first leg in Cairo. South African international Percy Tau headed Al Ahly into the lead on the stroke of halftime and Mahmoud Kahraba doubled the score in the 59th minute to put the hosts in a strong position.

Both goals were set up by Hussein El Shahat, who provided decisive passes to find Tau in the clear at the back past and fed Kahraba for a close-in finish. But Wydad substitute Saifeddine Bouhra pulled one back in the 86th minute for what might turn out to be a vital away goal before the return game at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca on next Sunday.

Wydad had also struck the woodwork through fullback Yahya Attiat-Allah in the second half and forced several key saves from Al Ahly’s third choice goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir, thrust into the lineup because of an injury crisis at the club. This year the Champions League final returned to a two-legged, home-and-away contest after the previous three editions were decided by a single match.

Last year Wydad beat Al Ahly 2-0 in the final which was controversially hosted in Casablanca after the Confederation of African Football said Morocco was the only bidder, Senegal having withdrawn their application. Ahly failed in a bid to have that match postponed and moved to a neutral territory after their appeal to the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport was turned down.

Al Ahly have won a record 10 Champions League titles while Wydad are aiming for a fourth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
3
G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

 India
4
Rahul Gandhi has deep understanding of technology, says entrepreneur who hosted him in Silicon Valley

Rahul Gandhi has deep understanding of technology, says entrepreneur who hos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023