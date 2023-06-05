Parimatch Sports Announces Yaroslav Amosov as its Brand Ambassador

Parimatch Sports, a trendy sportswear brand dedicated to offering top-quality athletic clothes, has announced Yaroslav Amosov as its new brand ambassador. This association with Yaroslav Amosov, the very popular Ukrainian mixed martial arts (MMA) companion, brings renewed excitement among sport enthusiasts across the world. For youngsters who strive to take their sports experience to the next level and express their champion identity through the clothes they wear, Parimatch Sports represents unparalleled style, 24x7 comfort, and a strong winning spirit. Yaroslav Amosov is the current Bellator 291 Welterweight Champion, a title he defended in the recent fight held this February against Logan Storley. He originally won the title in 2021 with a 5-round unanimous decision against Bellator veteran Douglas Lima. Yaroslav Amosov's record currently stands at 27 wins, 0 loses and 0 draws. He is currently undefeated in a total of 27 contests which is the best result among all active MMA fighters. Sharing his excitement on being Parimatch Sports' brand ambassador, Yaroslav said, "I am honoured to represent Parimatch Sports. It is a vibrant and youthful brand which stands for quality and an enhanced experience for sportspersons. I am really exhilarated to be associated with the brand at a time when the world is looking at martial arts with renewed excitement." The Parimatch Sports' spokesperson sharing his thoughts on the association said, "Yaroslav Amosov is the latest sports sensation among youngsters. He defines grit, dedication and ultimate success. We are sure that by bringing him closer to fans, youngsters will be motivated to achieve their goals, just like Yaroslav. He is a great fit for the brand as they both embody energy, vigour and style.'' Parimatch Sports is a sportswear brand which has been offering top-quality sportswear which are comfortable and stylish. Love for any particular sport is all encompassing, it extends to the clothes one wears and the confidence that it brings along. Parimatch Sports is known to bring this spirit of sportsmanship among all.

