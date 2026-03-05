Left Menu

Parimatch Sports Ignites Passion in Cricket with Maharashtra Tycoons Partnership

Parimatch Sports partners with the Maharashtra Tycoons, a star cricket team participating in the World Legends Pro T20 League. The collaboration highlights the synergy between sport and entertainment, celebrating cricket's legendary players and exciting fans with memorable performances and a shared passion for the game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 16:42 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 16:42 IST
  Country:
  • India

In an exciting development for cricket fans, Parimatch Sports has announced its partnership with the Maharashtra Tycoons, a renowned cricket team participating in the World Legends Pro T20 League in Goa. This collaboration brings together legendary players and fans, emphasizing the synergy between sport and entertainment.

The Maharashtra Tycoons, featuring cricket icons like Chris Gayle and Carlos Brathwaite, have become a standout team in the tournament. With thrilling performances and star power, they have captured the audience's imagination, making the league a memorable event for all who witnessed it.

Parimatch Sports, known for its premium sportswear inspired by world-class athletes, celebrates this partnership as a step towards unifying fans and players. The brand's commitment to quality aligns with the team's professionalism and passion, creating an atmosphere of shared love for the game.

